Celebration Theatre Presents A SECRET LOVE Viewing Party And Discussion

Celebration Theatre has announced its first-ever online theatre festival CELEBRATING PRIDE. The nation's oldest continuously-producing LGBTQ+ theatre will host a FULL SEVEN DAYS of online programming dedicated to remind the community to live out loud, to be proud of our past and to look forward to the future!

Celebration Theatre invites everyone to check their website (www.celebrationtheatre.org) and to follow Celebration Theatre on social media (@celebrationthtr) for updates, announcements and to find links to all events.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11th, 2020 - 5:30PM (PT) and 7:00PM (PT)

A Secret Love VIEWING PARTY AND PANEL DISCUSSION - Celebration Theatre hosts a Netflix Watch Party of the lesbian documentary "A Secret Love", followed by a live panel discussion on YouTube. Join their panelists as they discuss the film, past and present issues in the lesbian community and look ahead to the future.

The panel is led by company member Ann James. Panelists are Dianne Houston (activist/filmmaker), Crystal Cooper (activist/lawyer), Madonna Cacciatore (Executive Director, Christopher Street West), Robin McWilliams (Owner, Mad Catch Entertainment), and Chrisanne Eastwood (activist/actor).

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You