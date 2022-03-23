Celebration Theatre Announces Call For Artists For 2022 Indigiqueer Identity Theatre Commission

As part of its second-year Indigiqueer Identity programming funded in part by the California Arts Council and the City of West Hollywood, Celebration Theatre will commission a locally-based queer Indigenous artist or team to develop a new, full-length theatre piece. The project, under the direction of Carolina Hoyos, seeks queer Indigenous Theatremakers/Creators based in the unceded lands of the Tongva, Kizh, and Tongva people commonly called Los Angeles.

The process will include two developmental table reads to support the generation and revision of the work, culminating in a 29-hour workshop and free public performance in West Hollywood in August/September 2022. Artist(s) would enjoy the support of a dedicated director and dramaturgical team from the community to help develop the work.

The new work would explore narratives and/or tell a story that centers IndigiQueer people, perspectives, concerns, desires. A three-person panel comprising members of the Indigenous and queer community will review candidate applications and make final recommendations to director/producer Hoyos and the Celebration Theatre team.

Thanks to state grant support, the artist(s) would receive a $4000 commission fee to develop and workshop the full-length piece. Support from the City of West Hollywood will help underwrite the free, public workshop performance to remove any barriers to community attendance.

"Giving voice to the authentic stories and imaginations of our queer and Indigenous artist community is a powerful way we can lift up their lived experiences," shared director Carolina Hoyos. "Better yet is supporting artists with equitable funding and creative process. I'm excited to work with the selected candidate(s) this summer to bring their work to the community."

Artists interested in this commission can learn more and apply by Monday, March 28, 2022 at: https://celebrationtheatre.org/indigiqueer-artist-commission..