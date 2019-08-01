Celebration Announces Extension Of THE PRODUCERS

Celebration, under the artistic direction of Michael A. Shepperd, is thrilled to announce that the second show in its 2019 season, the critically acclaimed, smash-hit, Ovation Recommended, Los Angeles intimate theatre premiere production of THE PRODUCERS, A New Mel Brooks Musical is EXTENDING through MONDAY, AUGUST 26 at Celebration Theatre at the Lex Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave. in Los Angeles.

Director Michael Matthews brings Celebration his take on THE PRODUCERS! When a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, things go awry when the show is a hit. THE PRODUCERS skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, choreography by Janet Roston, musical direction by Anthony Zediker, produced by Andrew Carlberg and Rebecca Eisenberg and directed by Michael Matthews





