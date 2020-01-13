Celebrate Sondheim's 90th Birthday At Rockwell March 22

Happy birthday, Stephen Sondheim! The legendary composer turns 90 on March 22, and you're invited to join the fun. Whether you're a "Broadway Baby" or one of the "Ladies Who Lunch," if you want to attend Sondheim's LA birthday party, leave the tragedy for tomorrow and enjoy the comedy (and music) tonight at Rockwell Table and Stage!

SONDHEIM ON SUNDAY: A 90th BIRTHDAY SALUTE is a comedic and musical homage to the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim. Starring Robby Award-nominated actress and singer Victoria Gordon (hailed as "Baby Bernadette" by critic Guy Stevens), this loving birthday tribute features Sondheim's greatest songs from musicals such as Company, Follies, Sunday in the Park with George, and more. Gordon, noted for her elegant presence and masterful song interpretation, shares humorous observational comedy while giving Sondheim's music a chance to shine.

Come celebrate on Sondheim's actual 90th birthday with classic showtunes, witty vignettes, and delectable food and drinks - what more do you need?

Purchase tickets and learn more at bit.ly/sondheimsunday.





