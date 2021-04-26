Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Mother's Day With MOMENTUM PLACE An Uncommon Afternoon Of Aerial And Performance Delights

Theatricum Botanicum's annual event goes virtual in 2021.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Every year on Mother's Day, "MOMentum Place" creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga.

This year, audiences across the country and around the world can be transported to the magical event via Zoom when "MOMentum Place" goes virtual on Sunday, May 9 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Coming to your living room: an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid friendly and full of surprises.

Curated by aerialist/dancer Lexi Pearl, this year's event will feature astounding performances by circus artist Elena Brocade, contortionist and acrobat Georgia Bryan, aerialist and stilt dancer Jena Carpenter of Dream World Cirque, ventriloquist Karl Herlinger, hand balancer Tyler Jacobson, stilt walker and acrobat Aaron Lyon, aerialist Kate Minwegen, cyr wheeler Sarah Moser and Cirque du Soleil alum Eric Newton, plus Dance Dimensions Kids and Focus Fish Kids.

Lexi Pearl has performed all over the world with Cirque du Soleil, AntiGravity, Diavolo, LA Circus, Eye of Newt Circus, Dream World Cirque, Wonder World and Cirque Berzerk.

Sit back, relax and travel to Theatricum's breathtakingly beautiful outdoor Topanga setting from the comfort of your home. Tickets are $35 per household at theatricum.com/momentum-place.


