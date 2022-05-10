Celebrate CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS This June at Hollywood Fringe

Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical makes its world premiere this June as part of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Written by Valen Shore and Alison Zatta, Chriskirkpatrickmas is a parody mashup of holiday classics A Christmas Carol and It's A Wonderful Life, set on Christmas Eve 2009 when Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC has a big decision to make. The musical comedy features nine original songs composed by Shore, with book and lyrics co-written by Shore and Zatta.

"We both grew up during the boy band era and have been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade, with all the ups and downs that entails. Chriskirkpatrickmas isn't just a story about *NSYNC (though there's definitely a lot of *NSYNC in it!) - it's also a story about identity and what might happen on the other side of a dream come true. And it's a comedic love letter to the real-life Chris Kirkpatrick, without whom there would be no *NSYNC."

Shore is a musician based in Austin, TX, whose songs have been featured on Riverdale, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Lucifer, Pretty Little Liars, and The Sims 4. Zatta is an L.A.-based award-winning writer and filmmaker whose projects have screened at festivals worldwide. The longtime collaborators met online nearly 15 years ago and have been writing together ever since. Recently, they formed their production company Pacey's Creek.

"The name [Pacey's Creek] is based on an early inside joke, but over the years it's become a symbol of our desire to deconstruct the things we love and put them back together our way - creating a space to develop alternative entertainment. Along with Chriskirkpatrickmas, we are currently working on a female-centric D&D series and a YA novel with an original soundtrack."

In addition to Shore and Zatta, who also co-direct, the all women and non-binary cast of Chriskirkpatrickmas includes Riley Rose Critchlow, Elizabeth Ho*, Emily Lambert, Mia-Carina Mollicone, and Nicole Wyland*. This world premiere production features music direction by Taylor Williams (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), sound design by Josh Millican (Six, The Band's Visit), and choreography by Lili Fuller (Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Boom Kat Dance Theatre).

Running at Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave, Los Angeles CA 90004. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production. This is an Equity Approved Showcase.