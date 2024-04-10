Catalina Museum For Art & History Announces The 37th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



37th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase presented by Catalina Museum for Art & History, is one of the world's longest running annual celebrations of Silent Film. It returns with two days of events on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 for back-to-back evenings of authentic 1920s cinematic experiences.

On May 17, attendees will kick off the annual showcase with an enchanting opening night under the stars in the Catalina Museum's Ackerman Family Amphitheater. The evening features a screening of Blackmail, Alfred Hitchcock's final silent masterpiece. Renowned pianist and composer, Michael Mortilla, will provide live accompaniment, transporting audiences back to the golden age of cinema. Blackmail holds a unique place in film history as Britain's first sound feature film, with fascinating insights into the transition from silent to sound cinema. Executive Vice President of the Library, Archive and SciTech for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Randy Haberkamp, will enrich the experience with a presentation on the evolution of Blackmail.

Continuing the showcase on May 18 is the timeless comedy classic, Safety Last, one of Harold Lloyd's most popular films. Once again, Michael Mortilla will grace the event with his musical prowess, enhancing the laughter and thrills of this beloved film. Suzanne Lloyd Hayes, granddaughter of Harold Lloyd, will be on hand to introduce the film and talk about his lasting impact on film history.

Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in light appetizers during the events. A specialty cocktail, wines and refreshments will be available for purchase.

MORE INFORMATION:

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for not-yet-members. For more information about the 37th annual Silent Film Showcase and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

The May 17 and 18 events will be held at the Catalina Museum for Art & History's Ackerman Family Amphitheater located at 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon, CA 90704

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

RELATED WEEKEND EVENT

Join in the fun and come in period 1920s dress to the Avalon Silent Film Showcase along with hundreds of others from the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles in the ultimate celebration of architecture, film, music and fashion of the era. Immerse yourself in glorious Deco opulence gliding across the 10,000 square foot dance floor surrounded by romantic ocean views. Visit artdecola.org for more information and to purchase tickets

ABOUT CATALINA MUSEUM FOR ART & HISTORY

The Catalina Museum for Art & History offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. The museum is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.