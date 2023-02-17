Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catalina Jazz Club Presents the CD Debut Album Release of Gina Zollman's 'Anywhere With You'

The event is on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2023  
Catalina Jazz Club Presents the CD Debut Album Release of Gina Zollman's 'Anywhere With You'

Catalina Jazz Club will present the CD Debut Album Release of, "GINA ZOLLMAN: Anywhere With You," on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028. Singer/Songwriter Gina Zollman will be backed by a five-piece band consisting of LA's finest including: Steven Applegate on Piano/Music Director, Bill Cantos on Piano, Jennifer Leitham on Bass, Dave Tull on Drums and Merek Szpakiewicz on Cello. Singer and Off-Broadway Performer, Tod Macofsky ("Naked Boys Singing!," Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles), makes a Special Guest Appearance. Broadway Performer and Dancer, Douglas Graham ("CATS," Bob Fosse's Dancin'"), directs.

Singer/Songwriter Gina Zollman said, "I'm having the time of my life releasing this CD. It's something I've always wanted to do, and now I'm getting around to doing it. I'm unleashing my creativity in this new passion project, and loving every minute. This album is really close to my heart. The songs on my album I've sung on stages across the Southland. I chose them for very personal reasons, because they spoke to me, and tell my truth. They are the harvest of my singing life."

Gina Zollman will perform songs from her debut CD album during this cabaret show which will include perennial favorites like: "Someone To Watch Over Me," "My Romance," "I Get Along Without You Very Well," "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" and "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square," along with introducing some self-penned original and special novelty songs.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Catalina Jazz Club at 323-466-2210, or online at www.catalinajazzclub.com. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. The Cover Charge for the show is $25 per person. Dinner or a two-drink minimum, are required in addition to the Cover Charge. Valet parking is available, as well as metered street parking. To learn more about Singer/Songwriter, Gina Zollman, please visit www.ginazollman.com.




5-Star Theatricals Presents RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL At Bank of America Performing Arts Center
5-Star Theatricals Presents RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL At Bank of America Performing Arts Center
5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the Tony Award winning, RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL, book by Terrence McNally, music by Lynn Ahrens, lyrics by Steven Flaherty, conductor and musical direction by Tom Griffin, choreography by Michelle Elkin and directed by Jeffrey Polk.  
Mystical, Magical, Caribbean Musical-Comedy DE OBEAH MON Returns To Los Angeles
Mystical, Magical, Caribbean Musical-Comedy DE OBEAH MON Returns To Los Angeles
The Caribbean mystical, magical musical comedy farce 'De Obeah Mon' was written by Image Award-winner Charles Douglass returns after 20 years to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 5, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.
Ophelias Jump Artistic Director, Beatrice Casagrán To Receive Los Angeles Drama Cri
Ophelia's Jump Artistic Director, Beatrice Casagrán To Receive Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award For Distinguished Contribution
Founding Artistic Director of Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) Beatrice Casagrán, will receive the Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community as part of the SB1116 California Coalition along with Martha Demson (Open Fist Theatre Company), Vanessa Stewart (writer, producer, actor), Emmanuel Deleage (Casa0101), Teri Ball (Center Stage Theater), and Leo Marks (actor, activist).
Review: THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse
Review: THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse
Given the heightened emotions and nuclear climaxes of Colston's play, there is something almost operatic in scope about THE FIRST DEEP BREATH.

