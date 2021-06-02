---------- Forwarded message ---------

MEDIA ALERT: Catalina Island Museum Hosts Open House for Relaunch of TITANIC Exhibitions, June 19

Catalina Island Museum Hosts Open House for Relaunch of

Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories and

Gayle Garner Roski: Journey to the Titanic Exhibitions

Saturday, June 19 from 12 pm - 2 pm









WHAT:

Join Catalina Island Museum for a special open house event relaunching two of the museum's current exhibitions – Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories and Gayle Garner Roski: Journey to the Titanic. Both exhibitions were previously launched virtually in Fall 2020, and are now open for in-person viewing. Titanic open house guests will have the opportunity to meet lenders of the Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories exhibition to hear their expert insights, as well as members of the Roski family and art historian Jean Stern, as he speaks about Roski's artwork.



WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.



WHERE: Catalina Island Museum 217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 12:00-1:30 pm: Special guest and lender to the Titanic exhibition, Tony Probst and Johnny Sampson, the museum's Deputy Director and Chief Curator will mingle with guests in the gallery answering questions and sharing stories related to the Titanic and the artifacts.

1:30 pm: Gallery Talk with Jean Stern, art historian and friend of Roski.



MORE INFORMATION: Tickets to the Titanic Open House are $17 for non-members and free for museum members. Champagne and light appetizers will be served in the Hinchliffe Family Atrium throughout the open house. The museum's galleries will be open to enjoy throughout the event. Due to county and state guidelines, capacity is limited, masks will be required and physical distancing is strongly encouraged. For more information about the open house and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar. Members will still need to reserve their spot online to guarantee admission to the event.

For more information about Catalina Island Museum and details regarding reopening safety measures, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.







About Catalina Island Museum The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. The museum's Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.

