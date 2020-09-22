Catalina Island Museum Hosts First-Ever Virtual Premiere of Titanic Exhibition and Museum Benefit

The first-ever virtual affair will be streamed live on YouTube and is free to attend with advanced registration.

Catalina Island Museum will host its annual Museum Benefit event welcoming participants from around the world with the first opportunity to view the new Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories exhibition as a reimagined virtual evening experience on Saturday, October 17, from 6 - 7 p.m.

The first-ever virtual affair will be streamed live on YouTube and is free to attend with advanced registration at betterunite.com/catalinamuseum.

"As we look ahead on how to emerge stronger from these challenging times, we look at how much we miss the privilege of sharing positive experiences with our members, visitors, and supporters," said Julie Perlin Lee, Catalina Island Museum Executive Director. "The virtual event will allow us to reconnect with one another while also addressing the very real needs to financially support the museum at this critical moment so we can continue to celebrate and build the history and legacy of our beloved Catalina Island."

The virtual affair will feature special guests and celebrity appearances led by Captain of Ceremonies and Celebrity Auctioneer Matt Rogers who will guide guests through an evening full of exciting and unique live and silent auction items. Guests will also experience a virtual ribbon cutting and first look of the museum's new exhibition Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories, telling the stories of the individuals from the fateful crossing and offering viewers a glimpse into the lives of those who set sail on the "unsinkable" ship.

Titanic is a one-of-a-kind exhibition assembled specifically by the Catalina Island Museum exploring the drama of the RMS Titanic's maiden voyage through artifacts, images and personal belongings, many of which have not been publicly exhibited before. The museum has worked with private collectors to bring together unique items from the Titanic for the first time since 1912.

Catalina Island Museum's live auction will feature a private once-in-a-lifetime tour of SpaceX headquarters and a limited edition original etching by Pablo Picasso. Among the silent auction items are sought after vacation packages to luxurious California and Catalina destinations. A private chef created dinner by Diego Velasco of Memphis Café for 8, private sailing cruises, a never before offered tour of the inner workings of one of the Catalina Express catamarans with CEO Greg Bombard, signed sheet music from the Titanic movie, unique museum offerings and much more.

Given the museum's six months of mandated closure, this virtual event will help raise critical funds to support its $250,000 loss in revenue during this time. It will also allow its staff to continue to provide world-class exhibitions and much-needed educational programs to the island and its visitors.

The Titanic Exhibition Premiere and Museum Benefit is free to attend with advanced registration. Sponsorship opportunities and donations are being accepted now. Auction items available for bidding and all event information can be found at betterunite.com/catalinamuseum.

