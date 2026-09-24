Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert
Broadway stars including Kate Flannery and James Snyder will perform with music director Brad Ellis at the Catalina Jazz Club.
Fraser Entertainment Group will host the 4th Annual YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County).
The performance will take place on Sunday, November 1st. Doors open at 6 pm. Entertainment begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 (exclusive of fees) plus 2-drink or dinner minimum.
The cast will include Eydie Alyson, Terron Brooks, Robin DeLano, Kate Flannery, Dianne Fraser, Caitlin Gallogly, Shelly Goldstein, Valerie Perri, Hayley Silver and James Snyder. The concert will be co-hosted by Carla Renata, and will feature Music Director/Pianist/Co-Host Brad Ellis.
Acclaimed Broadway, Cabaret, Film and Television Stars bring their musical magic to the Catalina Jazz Club - live for one performance only.
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