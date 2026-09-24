 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert

Broadway stars including Kate Flannery and James Snyder will perform with music director Brad Ellis at the Catalina Jazz Club.

By:
Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert

Fraser Entertainment Group will host the 4th Annual YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County).

The performance will take place on Sunday, November 1st. Doors open at 6 pm. Entertainment begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 (exclusive of fees) plus 2-drink or dinner minimum. 

The cast will include Eydie Alyson, Terron Brooks, Robin DeLano, Kate Flannery, Dianne Fraser, Caitlin Gallogly, Shelly Goldstein, Valerie Perri, Hayley Silver and James Snyder. The concert will be co-hosted by Carla Renata, and will feature Music Director/Pianist/Co-Host Brad Ellis.

Acclaimed Broadway, Cabaret, Film and Television Stars bring their musical magic to the Catalina Jazz Club - live for one performance only.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crone Creed in Los Angeles Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Dinner with Friends in Los Angeles Dinner with Friends
Santa Monica Playhouse (9/26-9/27) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
Melt : The Play in Los Angeles Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
New Works Festival in Los Angeles New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26) PHOTOS
Worthy in Los Angeles Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets