Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert

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Fraser Entertainment Group will host the 4th Annual YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County).

The performance will take place on Sunday, November 1st. Doors open at 6 pm. Entertainment begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 (exclusive of fees) plus 2-drink or dinner minimum.

The cast will include Eydie Alyson, Terron Brooks, Robin DeLano, Kate Flannery, Dianne Fraser, Caitlin Gallogly, Shelly Goldstein, Valerie Perri, Hayley Silver and James Snyder. The concert will be co-hosted by Carla Renata, and will feature Music Director/Pianist/Co-Host Brad Ellis.

Acclaimed Broadway, Cabaret, Film and Television Stars bring their musical magic to the Catalina Jazz Club - live for one performance only.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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