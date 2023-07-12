Cast Revealed For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three ofÂ The Blank Theatreâ€™s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival.Â The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15â€“19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 20â€“23. The plays areÂ The GroundwaterÂ byÂ Dylan MalloyÂ (age 19, from Aliso Viejo, CA);Â GoodÂ byÂ Brian GuanÂ (age 16, from Dublin, CA); andÂ Jonas Versus the FairyarchyÂ byÂ Catherine DayÂ (age 16, San Antonio, TX).

The GroundwaterÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â David BloomÂ (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, American Born Chinese, Gortimer Gibbonâ€™s Life on Normal Street),Â Madison McLaughlinÂ (Arrow, Chicago P.D., Mad Men, Supernatural),Â andÂ Jorge-Luis PalloÂ (The Secret Life of an American Teenager, American Horror Story, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Rookie).Â Three strangers find themselves in a cabin together, trying to survive in a world without water. As they remember what theyâ€™ve lost, they also discover new things to love, and the reasons they each must keep going. The playwright was mentored byÂ Aliza Goldstein.Â Directed byÂ Laura Stribling.

Jonas Versus the FairyarchyÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Melissa CarvajalÂ (Good Trouble, Empanarcos),Â Quincy ChoÂ (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shameless, Queenpins),Â Tiana Louise CohenÂ (Stranger Things Experience, Polar Express, Carrie the Musical),Â Ella JamesÂ (Physical, Reasonable Doubt,Â GPS voice in autos), andÂ Matthew Scott MontgomeryÂ (So Random!, Jane the Virgin, Southern Baptist Sissies, Stage Kiss).Â What would you be if gender barriers and stereotypes didnâ€™t exist? Jonas knows what HE would do, and nothing is going to tell him he canâ€™t.Â The playwright was mentored byÂ Cris Eli Blak.Â Directed byÂ Kila Kitu.

GoodÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Eileen FogartyÂ (Better Call Saul, F is for Family, Stumptown, Modern Family),Â andÂ Toks OlagundoyeÂ (The Neighbors, Castle, DuckTales, Arcane). Two sons. One funeral. Two mothers mourn the loss of who they thought their children were and try to find understanding and forgiveness for each other â€¦ and themselves. The playwright was mentored byÂ Beth Bigler.Â Directed byÂ June Carryl.



Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online atÂ www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.