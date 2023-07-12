Cast Revealed For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

The festival runs July 20â€“23.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 2 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals Photo 4 Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals

Cast Revealed For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three ofÂ The Blank Theatreâ€™s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival.Â The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15â€“19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 20â€“23. The plays areÂ The GroundwaterÂ byÂ Dylan MalloyÂ (age 19, from Aliso Viejo, CA);Â GoodÂ byÂ Brian GuanÂ (age 16, from Dublin, CA); andÂ Jonas Versus the FairyarchyÂ byÂ Catherine DayÂ (age 16, San Antonio, TX).
Â 
The GroundwaterÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â David BloomÂ (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, American Born Chinese, Gortimer Gibbonâ€™s Life on Normal Street),Â Madison McLaughlinÂ (Arrow, Chicago P.D., Mad Men, Supernatural),Â andÂ Jorge-Luis PalloÂ (The Secret Life of an American Teenager, American Horror Story, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Rookie).Â Three strangers find themselves in a cabin together, trying to survive in a world without water. As they remember what theyâ€™ve lost, they also discover new things to love, and the reasons they each must keep going. The playwright was mentored byÂ Aliza Goldstein.Â Directed byÂ Laura Stribling.
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Jonas Versus the FairyarchyÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Melissa CarvajalÂ (Good Trouble, Empanarcos),Â Quincy ChoÂ (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shameless, Queenpins),Â Tiana Louise CohenÂ (Stranger Things Experience, Polar Express, Carrie the Musical),Â Ella JamesÂ (Physical, Reasonable Doubt,Â GPS voice in autos), andÂ Matthew Scott MontgomeryÂ (So Random!, Jane the Virgin, Southern Baptist Sissies, Stage Kiss).Â What would you be if gender barriers and stereotypes didnâ€™t exist? Jonas knows what HE would do, and nothing is going to tell him he canâ€™t.Â The playwright was mentored byÂ Cris Eli Blak.Â Directed byÂ Kila Kitu.
Â 
GoodÂ will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Eileen FogartyÂ (Better Call Saul, F is for Family, Stumptown, Modern Family),Â andÂ Toks OlagundoyeÂ (The Neighbors, Castle, DuckTales, Arcane). Two sons. One funeral. Two mothers mourn the loss of who they thought their children were and try to find understanding and forgiveness for each other â€¦ and themselves. The playwright was mentored byÂ Beth Bigler.Â Directed byÂ June Carryl.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online atÂ www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Long Beach Opera Announces Marjorie Beale As President Of Their Board Of Directors Photo
Long Beach Opera Announces Marjorie Beale As President Of Their Board Of Directors

Long Beach Opera announces the appointment of Marjorie Beale as their new President of the Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2023.

2
Get Your GAME ON With Gregory Nabours and (mostly)musicals This Month Photo
Get Your GAME ON With Gregory Nabours and (mostly)musicals This Month

(mostly)musicals will return to Upstairs at the Federal on July 25th with a show that's not just PLAYing around! From video games to mind games, games of chance, skill, and the heart are all part of the 47th edition.

3
Review: LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE at Fountain Theatre Photo
Review: LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE at Fountain Theatre

Unlike most stories told about the LGBT community in the â€™70s and â€™80s, this isnâ€™t about homophobia, about the terror of coming out to loved ones, or about self-destruction or self-hatred. Chambers creates normalcy of life for her characters, and that makes them relatable to everyone. We know these women. We ARE these women.

4
World Premiere of EXIT WOUNDS by Wendy Graf to be Presented at International City Theatre Photo
World Premiere of EXIT WOUNDS by Wendy Graf to be Presented at International City Theatre in August

How do you find redemption when someone you love has committed a terrible crime?Â International City Theatre will present a powerful and moving new playÂ byÂ Wendy Graf. I

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ants
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse (6/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: Downtown (Expo Park)
Exposition Park (5/26-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (6/11-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey
Hollywood Bowl (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Perfect Ganesh
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (7/15-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You