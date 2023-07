Cast Revealed For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 20–23. The plays are The Groundwater by Dylan Malloy (age 19, from Aliso Viejo, CA); Good by Brian Guan (age 16, from Dublin, CA); and Jonas Versus the Fairyarchy by Catherine Day (age 16, San Antonio, TX).



The Groundwater will feature (in alphabetical order) David Bloom (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, American Born Chinese, Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street), Madison McLaughlin (Arrow, Chicago P.D., Mad Men, Supernatural), and Jorge-Luis Pallo (The Secret Life of an American Teenager, American Horror Story, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Rookie). Three strangers find themselves in a cabin together, trying to survive in a world without water. As they remember what they’ve lost, they also discover new things to love, and the reasons they each must keep going. The playwright was mentored by Aliza Goldstein. Directed by Laura Stribling.



Jonas Versus the Fairyarchy will feature (in alphabetical order) Melissa Carvajal (Good Trouble, Empanarcos), Quincy Cho (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shameless, Queenpins), Tiana Louise Cohen (Stranger Things Experience, Polar Express, Carrie the Musical), Ella James (Physical, Reasonable Doubt, GPS voice in autos), and Matthew Scott Montgomery (So Random!, Jane the Virgin, Southern Baptist Sissies, Stage Kiss). What would you be if gender barriers and stereotypes didn’t exist? Jonas knows what HE would do, and nothing is going to tell him he can’t. The playwright was mentored by Cris Eli Blak. Directed by Kila Kitu.



Good will feature (in alphabetical order) Eileen Fogarty (Better Call Saul, F is for Family, Stumptown, Modern Family), and Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors, Castle, DuckTales, Arcane). Two sons. One funeral. Two mothers mourn the loss of who they thought their children were and try to find understanding and forgiveness for each other … and themselves. The playwright was mentored by Beth Bigler. Directed by June Carryl.



Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.