Cast Revealed For Horror Play THE ANTS At Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its world premiere production of The Ants, written by Ramiz Monsef (The Unfortunates, 3 Farids) and directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh (Vietgone, Queen).

The cast includes Hugo Armstrong (Power of Sail, Fear the Walking Dead) as The Brain, Nicky Boulos (New Amsterdam, 9-1-1: Lone Star,) as Nami, Megan Hill (The Brightest Thing in the World, Eddie and Dave) as Meredith, Jeremy Radin (The Way Back, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as The Pizza Guy, and Ryan Shrime (Pam and Tommy, On My Block) as Shahid.

Previews for The Ants begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A breathtaking house on a hill—complete with the most state-of-the-art security that excessive wealth can buy—should feel like a refuge for Nami, whose recent firing and eviction have forced him to crash at his brother and sister-in-law’s luxury home. But on this dark and fateful night, a violent uprising outside leaves the three trapped in what they think is an impenetrable fortress. A horror play infused with darkly humorous social commentary, The Ants asks why we spend so much money protecting ourselves instead of investing in our shared humanity.

The Ants was created during The Geffen Playhouse’s The Writers’ Room program, in which Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of The Geffen Playhouse artistic team. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.