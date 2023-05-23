Cast Revealed For Horror Play THE ANTS At Geffen Playhouse

Previews for The Ants begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo 2 THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna P Photo 3 David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse
Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 4 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory

Cast Revealed For Horror Play THE ANTS At Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its world premiere production of The Ants, written by Ramiz Monsef (The Unfortunates, 3 Farids) and directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh (Vietgone, Queen).

The cast includes Hugo Armstrong (Power of Sail, Fear the Walking Dead) as The Brain, Nicky Boulos (New Amsterdam, 9-1-1: Lone Star,) as Nami, Megan Hill (The Brightest Thing in the World, Eddie and Dave) as Meredith, Jeremy Radin (The Way Back, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as The Pizza Guy, and Ryan Shrime (Pam and Tommy, On My Block) as Shahid.

Previews for The Ants begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A breathtaking house on a hill—complete with the most state-of-the-art security that excessive wealth can buy—should feel like a refuge for Nami, whose recent firing and eviction have forced him to crash at his brother and sister-in-law’s luxury home. But on this dark and fateful night, a violent uprising outside leaves the three trapped in what they think is an impenetrable fortress. A horror play infused with darkly humorous social commentary, The Ants asks why we spend so much money protecting ourselves instead of investing in our shared humanity.

The Ants was created during The Geffen Playhouse’s The Writers’ Room program, in which Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of The Geffen Playhouse artistic team. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Aurora Theatre Company Closes 31st Season with Obie-Winning HURRICANE DIANE Photo
Aurora Theatre Company Closes 31st Season with Obie-Winning HURRICANE DIANE

Aurora Theatre Company ends its 31st season with Madeleine George’s HURRICANE DIANE. HURRICANE DIANE will be presented in-person on Aurora’s mainstage from June 16 - July 16.

Lauren Smerkanics Play THE DIGNITY CIRCLE Premieres Next Month at Central Works Photo
Lauren Smerkanic's Play THE DIGNITY CIRCLE Premieres Next Month at Central Works

This summer, June 24–July 23, Central Works premieres a new play written by Lauren Smerkanich, THE DIGNITY CIRCLE from the CW Writers Workshop.

THE BEARs Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatres Groups New Production FETCH CLAY, MA Photo
THE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MEN

2022 Golden Globe nominee and Obie Award winner Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) will star as Stephin Fetchit (a stage name for Lincoln Perry) in Will Power's Fetch Clay, Make Man at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, California via the Centre Theatre Group and LeBron James' The SpringHill Company.

Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY Photo
Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY

'Play With Me' - a digital collection, presents 'American Whore Story,' a new stage production written and performed by Naomi Grossman. Directed by Richard Israel. Presented by AWS Entertainment Group and Cracked Pepper Productions.


More Hot Stories For You

THE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MENTHE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MEN
Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORYPlay With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY
Tony Award & MTV Moonman Awarded to Choreographer Michael Peters to be AuctionedTony Award & MTV Moonman Awarded to Choreographer Michael Peters to be Auctioned
BIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors' Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalBIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors' Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Highlights His Sherlock Holmes Stage Credits
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/15-9/01)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Will
A Noise Within (5/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revolutionists
Theatre 40 (5/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Got Your Six
McCadden Place Theatre (6/04-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You