Caryl Churchill's LOVE AND INFORMATION to be Presented at Antaeus Theatre Company in March

What does it mean to be human? Antaeus Theatre Company will present Love and Information by boundary-pushing playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine, Top Girls). Emily Chase (Eight Nights) directs for a March 3 opening at Glendale's Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, where performances continue through April 3. Low-priced previews begin February 26.

The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. Love and Information examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century. Eight Antaeus actors - John Apicella, Anne Gee Byrd, Kwana Martinez, Kevin Matsumoto, Peter Mendoza, Erin Pineda, Lloyd Roberson II and Zoe Yale - play dozens of people from around the planet, each asking the biggest questions.

"How do our mortal, imperfect brains handle today's constant influx of information?" asks Chase. "It's like we're looking back from the future, excavating fragments that tell us how we navigated love and communication in the 21st century. It's deep, funny, sexy and engaging. Every scene has a kind of momentousness to it."

Churchill's play examines every facet of information, from giving it, ferreting it out, uncovering unwanted truths; to the way our brains work: love, loss, grief, memory; to the big questions of the universe: climate threat, the future of our planet, our own insignificance.

Love and Information premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in fall 2012, followed by an acclaimed U.S. premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in early 2014. Ben Brantley, writing in The New York Times, called it "[A] thought-churning, deeply poignant new play... Leave it to Ms. Churchill to come up with a work that so ingeniously and exhaustively mirrors our age of the splintered attention span... compel[s] us to think about the paradoxical variety and similarity in the ways we try to make sense of our universe and our place in it."

The Antaeus creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento, costume designer Angela Balogh Calin, lighting designer Christine Ferriter, sound designer John Zalewski, projection designer Ly Eisenstein and properties designer Katie Iannitello. Carly DW Bones is the intimacy director, Kaite Brandt is the assistant director, Jess Osorio is the assistant stage manager, and Karen Osborne is the production stage manager.

Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center complements Glendale's ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located just a few blocks away from The Americana at Brand and the remodeled Glendale Central Library as well as the Alex Theatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale's growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The center includes an 80-seat theater, a reconfigurable 36-seat performance/classroom space, and a theater classics library.

Performances of Love and Information runs March 3 through April 3. Performances take place on Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. (no matinee on March 4; dark Monday, March 6). Four preview performances take place February 26 through March 2. Tickets to all performances are $40; tickets to previews are $20.

Patrons may choose to attend a "masks required" or a "masks recommended" performance: face masks will be required at all matinee performances (Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.). Face masks are recommended at all performances.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. and Artsakh Ave.). The first 90 minutes of parking is free, then $2 per hour, in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 Artsakh Ave. (between Broadway and Harvard). The theater is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.