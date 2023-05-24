Captivating Autobiographical Solo Performance WAKE UP YOU'RE NOT DREAMING To Debut At The Hollywood Fringe Festival 

Drawing from her own life, trauma, hopes, and dreams, Alexa brings a captivating narrative to the stage that is bound to resonate deeply with the audience. 

Alexa Kasparian, a talented graduate from the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts, is set to premiere her compelling solo performance, "Wake Up You're Not Dreaming," at the highly anticipated Hollywood Fringe Festival. The autobiographical play, written, produced, and performed by Alexa herself, promises to take audiences on an immersive journey through her life, dreams, and the delicate balance between reality and imagination. 

Alexa, who holds a B.A. in Theatre with an Acting Emphasis, poured her heart and soul into the creation of "Wake Up You're Not Dreaming." This poignant piece offers a rare glimpse into her personal experiences, delving into the complexities of existence, perception, and the interweaving of reality and dreams. Drawing from her own life, trauma, hopes, and dreams, Alexa brings a captivating narrative to the stage that is bound to resonate deeply with the audience. 

The Hollywood Fringe Festival, known for its commitment to freedom of expression and collaboration within the performing arts community, is the perfect platform for Alexa to share her story. The festival embraces a philosophy of inclusivity, allowing artists like Alexa to self-produce and present their work without the constraints of a curating body. It fosters a spirit of entrepreneurialism, enabling artists to showcase their talents to a diverse and engaged audience. 

"Wake Up You're Not Dreaming" will be performed on three select dates at the Actors Company in the Other Space, located at 916 N. Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. The performance dates are Sunday, June 4th at 5:00 pm, Saturday, June 17th at 3:30 pm, and Saturday, June 24th at 10:00 pm. 

The play takes the audience on a captivating journey through Alexa Kasprian's mind, where they will witness her navigating the complexities of life, reality, dreams, and their interconnectedness. In the backdrop of a global pandemic, Alexa confronts the challenges of mental health, offering an introspective exploration of adulthood, isolation, and the delicate balance between the real world and the dreamlike realms of the imagination. 

Join Alexa Kasparian as she immerses herself in the chaos and mania of her world, unraveling her true self amidst the haze. "Wake Up You're Not Dreaming" opens the gates to her mind and bedroom, delicately balancing on the edge between reality and dreams. 

For more information about "Wake Up You're Not Dreaming" and the Hollywood Fringe Festival, please visit the official show link here.



