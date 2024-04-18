Cantabíle Youth Singers Celebrate Women with Spring Concert in Palo Alto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 4th at 1:00pm, all nine of Cantabíle's choirs (from the youngest first grade singers to high school seniors) will perform “She Who Lights the Way” celebrating women composers, poets and artists, performed in the beautiful First United Methodist Church of Palo Alto.

Note: The program also celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Elena Sharkova as the Artistic Director of Cantabíle Youth Singers.

Russian-American conductor Elena Sharkova has been the Artistic Director of Cantabíle since 2004 and assumed the role of Managing Director in 2018. Under her leadership, the organization has grown from 80 to over 250 singers, has toured Denmark, Sweden, Spain, England, Ireland, France, Russia, Estonia, Finland and Italy, performed at the American Choral Directors National (2019), Western Division (2016) and State (2018) Conferences, made two solo appearances on stage of Carnegie Hall, won gold medals at the 5th European Choir Games and the 2016 Golden State International Choral Trophy Competition, and released its first studio CD, “Music Down in My Soul.”

Founded in 1994, Cantabíle Youth Singers of Silicon Valley is an internationally recognized choral program providing world-class music education, vocal training, and performance opportunities to Silicon Valley communities. Cantabíle (kahn / TAH / bee / lay) is an Italian word, translated as “singable” or “song-like.” In a musical context, it refers to a smooth, flowing, and melodious style.

Through participation in weekly rehearsals, vocal masterclasses, seasonal concerts, collaborations with professional orchestras, festivals, recordings and touring, singers ages 6 to 18 engage their hearts, minds, and voices in joyful, creative learning that fosters such life skills as community building, arts appreciation and advocacy, pursuit of excellence, self-discipline, leadership, and teamwork.

Auditions for all choirs are available by appointment. Please visit: https://www.cantabile.org/interviews-and-auditions