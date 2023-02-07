Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

California Repertory Company Announces Spring 2023 Season

Learn more about the full lineup here!

Feb. 07, 2023  

California Repertory Company (CalRep) has announced the Spring 2023 season. A shipwreck, a furtive disguise, and some quite stylish yellow stockings, William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," opens the season with a comedic bang. Directed by Peter Howard, founding member of the Cornerstone Theatre Company, join us to discover how love transcends cultural norms of gender, class, and femininity in our high-fashion adaptation. Twelfth Night runs for eight performances at California State University, Long Beach's (CSULB) Studio Theater beginning February 23rd through March 4th.

Amy has a secret and Ester desperately wants to be loved. Amy and Ester are on the swim team and are just trying to survive. In "Dry Land," by Ruby Rae Spiegel, there is definitive grit and unflinching resilience in the face of fear. Los Angeles Ovation Award winner, Alana Dietze, directs this play about unwanted pregnancy, isolation, and the courage it takes to grow up. Dry Land runs for eight performances at California State University, Long Beach's (CSULB) Studio Theater beginning April 27th and will conclude on May 6th.

The 2022-2023 season concludes with a "Musical Theatre Cabaret," directed by Jennifer Richardson. The Musical Theatre Cabaret runs for three performances, beginning May 6th through May 7th. The official title of this piece and performance location will be announced in a later press release.

California Repertory Company (Cal Rep) is the producing arm of the Theatre Arts Department at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB). Over the past three decades, Cal Rep has a history of creating new work, devised theatre and adaptations of classics. For more information, please follow California Repertory Theater on Instagram, @calrep.

Twelfth Night

Opening Night: Thursday, February 23rd - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 25th - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25th - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2nd - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3rd - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4th - 2:00 p.m.

Closing Night: March 4th - 7:30 p.m.

Dry Land

Opening Night: Thursday, April 27th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6th - 2:00 p.m.

Closing Night: Saturday, May 6th - 7:30 p.m.

Musical Theatre Cabaret

Opening Night: Saturday, May 6th - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7th - 2 p.m.

Closing Night: Sunday, May 7th - 6 p.m.

Ticketing Information

General Admission: $25

Students, Military, & Seniors (55 and older) - $23




