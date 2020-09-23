CalTech Watson to Present Lecture on Safe And Secure Elections with Michael Alvarez

This event is free and open to the public.

Conducting free and fair elections has long been a hallmark of American democracy. But in the midst of a global pandemic, how can we ensure a safe and secure presidential election in 2020?

Caltech Watson Lecture: Can America Have a Safe and Secure Presidential Election?

In this first Watson Lecture of the season, Caltech/MIT Voting Technology Project co-director Michael Alvarez gives voters the information they will need to bolster their confidence in the integrity of this and future elections.

Michael Alvarez is Professor of Political and Computational Social Science in the Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences at Caltech.

Since 1922, the Earnest C. Watson Lectures have brought Caltech's most innovative scientific research to the public.

This event is free and open to the public. However, advance registration is required.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5-6 p.m. Pacific TimeFor those unable to attend the live event, the recorded lecture (without the Q&A) will be posted for viewing on Caltech's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. that evening.Zoom Webinar. Advance registration is required. Visit https://www.caltech.edu/campus-life-events/master-calendar/watson-lecture-2020-10

For more information, visit http://events.caltech.edu/watson

