CSArts-SGV Announces Calendar of Performances and Events

Now in its third year, California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) is gearing up for a sensational season of performances, showcases and special events. Throughout 2019-2020, each of CSArts-SGV's 10 arts conservatories will spotlight the talents of the school's aspiring young artists through more than 60 nights of musicals, exhibits, concerts and more. For a full list of events and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

Highlights for the 2019-2020 performance season

"Little Women": The CSArts-SGV Acting Conservatory brings Louisa May Alcott's classic novel to the stage in a brand new adaptation by the Sierra Madre Playhouse and Director Christian Lebano this fall. "Little Women" is a coming-of-age story about four sisters growing up during and after the Civil War. For the first time, actors from the Sierra Madre Playhouse perform alongside CSArts-SGV acting students during this unique collaboration. "Little Women" runs for three weeks from Oct. 17 through Nov. 3 at the Sierra Madre Playhouse at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, Calif. 91024.

"Side by Side by Sondheim": Vocal Arts Conservatory students perform in this captivating musical revue featuring some of Broadway and film composer Stephen Sondheim's most notable songs, as well as music from other prominent musical theater legends. The revue features songs from "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music" and more. Join the Vocal Arts Conservatory for this show-stopping performance on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Duarte Performing Arts Center, 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, Calif. 91010.

Descanso Gardens "Enchanted Forest of Light": CSArts-SGV students perform and showcase their artwork at the Preview Party for Descanso Gardens' popular nighttime light show, "Enchanted Forest of Light." Cross-conservatory performance group FUSION and students from the Musical Theatre, Instrumental Music, Vocal Arts and Production & Design conservatories will be featured. The Preview Party takes place Saturday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Descanso Gardens is located at 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. 91011.

Family Holiday Tree Lighting and Fiesta: In partnership with the City of Duarte and City of Hope, CSArts-SGV's cross conservatory performance group FUSION presents an original holiday production, "The North Pole Players," to celebrate the spirit of the season. In addition, the Family Holiday Tree Lighting and Fiesta features pre-show performances by the Instrumental Music and Vocal Arts conservatories, as well as instrumentalists from Duarte High School and dancers from the City of Duarte Teen Center. The tree lighting takes place the evening of Sunday, Dec. 8 on the campus of City of Hope at 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, Calif. 91010.

"In The Heights": Students in all 10 of CSArts-SGV's conservatories come together for their rendition of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning musical, "In the Heights." The annual all-school musical has become a beloved tradition and collaborative experience for both students and conservatory staff. "In the Heights" tells the story of the vibrant residents of Washington Heights, New York. This production takes place Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Glendale Community College at 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale, Calif. 91208.

"20/20/20" Co-Lab Steampunk Immersive Performance: Four conservatories come together to produce an immersive theatrical experience as part of the "20/20/20" Steampunk Festival taking place throughout the month of February. Audience members step into a Steampunk world designed by Production & Design students, where they choose from 20 different character paths portrayed by the School of Dance. These 20 storylines, all written by Creative Writing students, occur simultaneously throughout the performance space, giving audience members the opportunity to fully explore this unique Steampunk experience. The co-lab takes place Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22, 2020 on the CSArts-SGV campus at 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, Calif. 91010.

Battle of the Bands: CSArts-SGV's highly anticipated battle of the bands competition returns for its third year. Guests enjoy tasty barbecue and food trucks as they watch the bands perform to win the coveted championship trophy. Each year, CSArts-SGV invites professionals in the music industry to be guest judges. Judges for last year's competition included "Fish" Fisher, the drummer for the popular ska band Fishbone; Jon Halperin, a talent buyer for The Glasshouse Pomona and Chain Reaction; and others. Battle of the Bands takes place Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the CSArts-SGV Quad at 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, CA 91010.

Production & Design Crewbaret: Production & Design students get their time to shine on stage in this cabaret-style stage performance. Students in the Production & Design Conservatory typically spend their time behind the scenes as they work on costuming, lighting and staging at CSArts-SGV's many performances. "Crewbaret" takes place Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Duarte Performing Arts Center at 1401 Highland Ave. Duarte, Calif. 91010.

Performing with the Pros: CSArts-SGV Musical Theatre Conservatory students have the opportunity to spend several weeks working alongside Laurence Olivier Award-nominated actor Jared Gertner, as they prepare for the annual "Performing with the Pros" event. Together, the students and Gertner present an incredible evening of song and dance that takes the audience on a journey through Gertner's life and career. On Broadway, Gertner is best known for starring roles in "The Book of Mormon" and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." He has also appeared in numerous popular television shows including "Modern Family," "Supernatural," Marvel's "Agent Carter," "The Good Wife" and many others. Performing with the Pros takes place Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Duarte Performing Arts Center at 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, Calif. 91010.

About California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Serving more than 1,200 students in grades 7 through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is the place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory program aligned to Common Core State Standards that includes a dual-enrollment program with Citrus College and a wide variety of Advanced Placement courses. CSArts-SGV received the national Arts Schools Network New and Emerging School Award and has been voted Best Charter School in the San Gabriel Valley for the past two years.

CSArts-SGV is the first regional campus to open in a network of charter schools operated by the California School of the Arts Foundation, an organization designed to establish high-achieving, comprehensive schools based on Orange County School of the Arts' successful business and curriculum models. CSArts-SGV is a tuition-free public-private partnership with Duarte Unified School District and is located at 1401 Highland Ave., Duarte, Calif. For more information, visit sgv.csarts.net.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You