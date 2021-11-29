CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL, LIVE IN CONCERT Event Announced

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price has announced a one-night-only event, CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL, LIVE IN CONCERT will be presented on Sunday, December 19, 2021 for a live audience at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, and streamed worldwide on Stellar (www.stellartickets.com).

This hybrid in-person and livestream event invites audiences to attend one of the two concerts in-person at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd), at 2:00PM or 6:00PM PT, or purchase a ticket to the livestream of the evening show, available worldwide at 6:00PM PT/9:00PM ET. Streamed exclusively by Stellar, the premium streaming platform designed specifically for live performances, tickets to both the in-person and online events can be purchased at StellarTickets.com.

Following a sold-out run Off-Broadway and a national tour,a??CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICALa??returns home to Los Angeles for a one-night stand, LIVE and IN CONCERT, reuniting several of the hit musical's original stars, including Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Hairspray, "Charmed") and Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars", To All the Boys film series) as the diabolically charming step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Completing the concert cast are returning cast members: Frankie Grande ("Big Brother", Rock of Ages) as Blaine Tuttle, Jenn Harris (Silence: The Musical, "High Maintenance") as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell, Emma Hunton (Freaky Friday, "Good Trouble") as Cecile Caldwell, and Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots, Wicked) as Annette Hargrove, alongside newcomers Brian Logan Dales (The Summer Set, "Average Joe") as Greg McConnell and Israel Erron Ford ("Phoenix") as Ronald Clifford.

Created by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, and based on Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film of the same name produced by Neal Moritz, the hit musical adaptation of CRUEL INTENTIONS pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Fueled by revenge and passion, the diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl- and anyone else who gets in their way - they find themselves playing a perilous game with only one rule: Never fall in love. Exhilarating and deceptively funny, CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90s MUSICAL vaults audiences into '90s euphoria as the intoxicating story unfolds. Set to the greatest throwback hits of that decade, the musical features songs by Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Boyz II Men, Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more - in addition to selections from the film's iconic soundtrack, including "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows. a??

This 2021 concert event is directed by the musical's original director Lindsey Rosin and Kenneth Ferrone (Assoc.: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Wonderland) with Camera Direction by Jake Wilson ("Lizzo: Truth Hurts LIVE", "Cher: SOS"). Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements are by Zach Spound. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL first debuted at The Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles in 2015, where it enjoyed a sold-out run, before being remounted for a second sold-out run at LA's Prospect Theatre in November 2016. In 2017, the musical opened to rave reviews and a twice-extended Off-Broadway engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge in New York City, which resulted in an Original Broadway Cast Album, available to stream at: http://www.smarturl.it/cruelmusical. In 2019, the musical launched a 20th Anniversary National Tour and became available for Broadway Licensing, and in 2022, the show will make its international debut in Australia, at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre.

Roger Kumble's original film Cruel Intentions - a sexy, modern-day telling of the classic 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos - was produced by Neal Moritz and released by Columbia Pictures on March 5, 1999, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, Eric Mabius, Sean Patrick Thomas and Christine Baranski. In addition to being an immediate box office hit, Cruel Intentions went on to carve itself a permanent spot in the pop culture lexicon.a?? Rated the "#1 90s Teen Movie" by Buzzfeed and the "#1 Sexiest Thriller of All Time" by Bustle, Cruel Intentions is "still as enormously entertaining as ever" more than 15 years after its release, according to Entertainment Weekly, "thanks to an uncommonly sharp script, a killer soundtrack, and, most importantly, an impeccable cast."

Ticket Info

Livestream tickets start at $25, and tickets for the in-person experience at The Bourbon Room start at $49. Purchase at StellarTickets.com. The show runs 1 hour and 50 minutes with one intermission. Stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. All in-person ticket holders are required to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and will be required to properly wear a mask at all times except to eat and drink when seated. Along with proof of vaccination, all guests must also present a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport.