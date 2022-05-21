CRUDE Set to Make Debut at Hollywood Fringe Festival

From award winning writer/director David Lucarelli comes Crude: A Completely Unauthorized Play About The Baddest of The Rock and Roll Bad Boys. This play has not been authorized or endorsed by Mötley Crüe or any of its members. Crude is a darkly humorous drama staring Ryan Ruffing and Phillip-Charlie Daniell.

The show debuts on Saturday, June 4th, at 9:00 pm at The Flight Theater @The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Tickets are on sale now. In the early 1980's a band rose up from the streets of Hollywood to become a cultural phenomenon and for one brief shining moment all things were possible.

WHERE: The Flight Theater @The Complex Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN:

Saturday, June 4th, 9:00 pm - PREVIEW

Saturday, June 11th, 10:00 pm (with ASL)

Saturday, June 18th, 07:30 pm

Sunday, June 19th, 1:00 pm

Saturday, June 25th, 6:00 pm (Pay What You Can)

TICKETS: $12.00 on hff22.co/6755.

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY David Lucarelli, award-winning writer/producer of Doctor Zomba's Ghost Show, writer of Tinseltown (Alterna Comics) and The Children's Vampire Hunting Brigade graphic novels.

THE CAST:

Ryan Ruffing, Phillip-Charlie Daniell, Jeff Skomsky, Roman Guastaferro, Ed Gage, Madison Hansen, David Guenaga, and Tamara Torres.