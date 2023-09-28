CORI CABLE KIDDER'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR. A 1940S CHRISTMAS REVUE Opens November 24 At Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse to present Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectacular. A 1940s Christmas Revue starring Cori Cable Kidder. With Sean Paxton and his live combo. Musical direction by Sean Paxton. Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Cori Cable Kidder is the favorite singing star of Sierra Madre Playhouse audiences. First introduced to us in 2015, when she played an extended run in the title role of Always...Patsy Cline to capacity audiences and garnered herself an Ovation Award nomination, she returned in 2018 in Pump Boy and Dinettes and as Patsy Cline again in 2022 in A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert, once more playing to sold-out houses.

Cori is back again in 2023 in Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectacular: A 1940s Christmas Revue. The particular decade was a rich one for memorable songs remembered fondly decades later. The first half of the decade reflected the fact that so many of our brave young men and women were overseas, fighting to ensure that a free America would endure. The second half of the Forties celebrated an America flush with victory, with a booming economy, a booming population and a vision of an ever-brighter future. The music was performed by crooners, small combos and big bands. The songs touched upon the world at war (Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, We'll Meet Again, I'll Be Seeing You), marked our coming home (It's Been a Long, Long Time), and celebrated the holidays (White Christmas, The Christmas Song, Let It Snow!). The music varied from ballads to boogie to swing. Some of it we call The Great American Songbook and much of it we still want to hear when the holidays approach.

Cori will be on our stage to sing some of the best songs of that era. Joining her will be her (and our) favorite musical director Sean Paxton, who will be at the piano leading a live three-piece band.

Cori Cable Kidder was born in Arkansas and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University. Her numerous musical theatre credits include roles in Hello, Dolly!; The Full Monty; The Producers; Titanic; Chicago; Anything Goes; Mame; Damn Yankees: and so much more. She is also a choreographer.

Sean Paxton's previous shows at Sierra Madre Playhouse include A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert, Always...Patsy Cline; Pump Boys and Dinettes; Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!); Dames at Sea; and The Marvelous Wonderettes. He also composed original music for our productions of Deathtrap and Stuart Little. A graduate of USC School of Music, he is an ASCAP Award-winning composer.

Covid-19 safety protocol: The wearing of masks inside the auditorium is recommended.

We suggest that you purchase your tickets early. Based on Ms. Kidder's popularity with our audience, some sold-out dates are anticipated.

As a very interesting 2023 begins to wane and the festive holiday season approaches, there's no better way to celebrate guaranteed good times with the musical, joyful Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectacular.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows, and dance.

Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. There is free parking available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking. There are several dining establishments just yards from the Playhouse. Running November 24- December 23, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8 pm, Sun. at 2 pm.

ADMISSION: $45. Seniors (65+) $40. Youth (21 and under) $25.

DISCOUNTS: Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more.

RESERVATIONS: (626) 355-4318.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here