CONEY ISLAND LAND Announced At Theatre 68 In North Hollywood

CIL Productions has released first look photos of the world premiere of Coney Island Land or The Great Existential Actuality at The End of The Universe, a new play by Timothy Braun, at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex (The Emerson) in North Hollywood.

Directed by Lucy Smith Conroy, the cast features Tate Evans and Thomas Piper. Opening is set for Saturday, February 17, at 8:30pm and the run will continue with performances Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm through March 17.

It is Memorial Day Weekend 2021, and two high school sweethearts are meeting in person for the first time in 30 years. They have come to the Best Western Plus Brooklyn Bay Hotel in Coney Island to see what the future holds for them. Coney Island Land is about memory, nostalgia, middle age, and love in the time of a pandemic. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Set design is by Jeff G. Rack, lighting design is by Gavan Wyrick, costume design is by Mylette Nora, sound design is by Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski, projections design is by Gabrieal Griego, and graphic design is by Michelle Hanzelova-Bierbauer. Production stage manager is Jen Palumbo and producers are Misha Riley and Gabrieal Griego.

Admission is $30 and tickets are available online at www.Onstage411.com/ConeyIsland. The Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, 91601.