COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE Comes to Laguna Playhouse in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse will present another night of hilarity with its ongoing series, COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE. COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. For mature audiences.

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, this evening of stand-up is sure to get you laughing. Tapping into his extensive list of talented comedian friends, Mark Christopher Lawrence is joined by hilarious comedians from all over Southern California, in the Playhouse’s ongoing Comedy Night series. Audience members can grab drink specials and free small bites in the lobby.

HOST: MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE

Mark has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work on the short film The Flourish and on his co-produced short $TACK$. Mark Christopher Lawrence is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He’s a national headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy as well as, having headlined clubs and colleges and churches all over the USA and Canada. This year MCL has garnered a lead role in a film for the holiday season Bringing Back Christmas as well as the lead role in the PureFlix.com miniseries “Fragment: Oblivion” and also a recently released film for PureFlix called Nothing is Impossible.

Mark Christopher Lawrence is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series “CHUCK.” He can be seen on the Tyler Perry TV drama “All The Queens Men” streaming now on BET+. He can also be seen as a guest star on the new sitcom “Sprung” on Freevee TV. He is in pre-production on several projects as a writer and/or producer. Don’t miss his DryBar Comedy special Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton.

HEADLINER: MAL HALL

Mal Hall is a comedian, host, and online personality who has made a name for himself as one of the brightest up-and-coming comedians in the country. He has a conversational style, keen observations, and a cool delivery that has earned him a devoted following among young and old audiences alike. Mal is a nationally touring comedian who hails from San Diego. He has performed on stages across the country, including on hundreds of college campuses, and has made appearances on TV shows such as FOX's LAUGHS, AXS TV's MOCKPOCOLYPSE, and FuseTV's OFFBEAT. He was a finalist for NBC's Standup for Diversity Competition and has also performed on two nationwide college tours. In addition to headlining his own comedy shows around the country, Mal can currently be found touring internationally as the main support act for comedians Anjelah Johnson and Alonzo Bodden. Mal Hall's first comedy special, "The Ice Cream's Not Ready," was released in 2022 and is now available for streaming at MalHallTV.com or on YouTube by searching for MalHallTV. This self-produced project delves into Mal's journey into fatherhood and is based on his experiences growing up in a single-parent household. Filmed in Texas while on tour with Anjelah Johnson, this clean comedy special is appropriate for all audiences. Don't miss this hilarious and heartwarming performance from one of the most promising comedians of our time. For more information about Mal and his upcoming tour dates, visit www.MalHall.com.

FEATURE ACT: MARK SCHUMACHER

Mark Schumacher is a high school teacher, speaker and stand-up comedian. Since 2006, Schumacher has performed comedy across the country; including internationally in Paris and London. He's been featured in and written comedy for the LA times. In 2012, he was named "Orange County’s Funniest Person." In 2015 he was selected as one of the top 100 comedians in the country and performed on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

OPENING ACT: MIKE HUGHES

Originally from Cleveland Ohio, comedian Mike Hughes brings his unique perspective to the perils of raising and dealing with three adult children with his wife of 33 years. He is a regular performer at both the Comedy Store in Hollywood and La Jolla, The Laugh Factory, as well as the Hollywood Improv, the Irvine Improv, and the Ontario Improv. Mike will be performing at Zanies in Nashville next month and this coming Fall, he will be filming a DryBar Comedy Special.