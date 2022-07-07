CLUB BABALU Variety Show Continues Performances in DTLA

Produced by Cinereal Productions, Club Babalu is this summer's most daring and provocative must-see variety show. With intriguing performances and thrilling acts set to 50's classics and today's sexiest pop-hits, while revelers sip delightful craft cocktails, Club Babalu tempts patrons with a titillating show-within-a-show, transporting all guests to the hit 1957 TV show Welcome To Woodvana as if they were all extras on set. This month's performances are set for Friday, July 15, 22 & 29 and Saturday, July 16, 23 & 30.

The two-hour long Club Babalu show takes place on a midcentury-themed TV show soundstage setting at LOT 613 (613 Imperial St., Los Angeles, CA 90021) in the fashionable DTLA Arts District. With a nod to I Love Lucy, Club Babalu showcases glamorous old Hollywood costumes, vibrant decor, a 50s-era soundscape and live performers ranging from burlesque acts to aerialists, dancers to jugglers. View Club Babalu's official trailer here: https://youtu.be/d6bMUTK9hm4

Bring a lover, join a daring friend and let your imagination dive into never-before-seen wonders set to Cuban jazz and dance music. The cast of Club Babalu encompasses various performers with credits across Broadway and various theater productions, Cirque du Soleil, major recording artist tours, film, television, award show performances and NBA dance teams.

Tickets are available at Club Babalu (clubbabaludtla.com) with standard reservations starting at $65 per person to $600 for Premium Group VIP Experiences. Guests may choose one of five experiences:

VIP Champagne Couch

Plush couch seating for up to five people. Ideal for those who want a luxurious VIP experience and a little special attention from the Club Babalu dancers. Includes admission for up to five guests, a bottle of champagne, and expedited entry.

Bandstand Seats for Two

Want to upgrade your experience? Cozy up with your lover or bring an adventurous friend to sit on the famed Club Babalu Bandstand! Tiered risers provide traditional theatrical sightlines. Includes admission for two guests and expedited entry.

Cocktail Table for Two

Chic, bar height seating provides an elevated experience. Includes admission for two guests. Stage seats closest to the action, stageside seating is an exciting option for those who want to see every detail.