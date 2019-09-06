CLOSE TO HOME: The Moth In Santa Monica Announced At The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents Close to Home: The Moth in Santa Monica on Friday, October 4 at 7:30pm. The evening, hosted by Jon Goode, will feature stories from Bushra Al-Fusail, Ruby Cooper, Samuel James, Omar Qureshi and Carol Spencer. From one night on a Georgia porch, The Moth grew into a global phenomenon with 52 million podcast downloads and almost 600 live events annually over six continents. The Moth storytelling series presents five raconteurs telling their true stories, live and without notes, in an evening full of entertainment and enlightenment.



The Moth, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017, believes in the power of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. Moth storytellers can be anyone, from the Reverend Al Sharpton to author Salman Rushdie; comedian Tig Notaro to astronaut Michael Massimino; police officers and doctors, to humanitarian aid workers, musicians, and professional gamblers. All share a sense of vulnerability when walking onstage to tell their story -- no notes; just their voices and room of people eager to listen.



In an interview with Newsweek, the creator of The Moth, George Dawes Green said, "That's what [makes] the Moth so powerful-the connection between storyteller and audience that didn't have a wall of artistry between the two. There is an art to it, but it's not a fancy art...A good raconteur talks about failure, their own human failure, and frailty. There can be success in the stories, but they have to be grounded on failure."



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.







Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You