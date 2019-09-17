CAP UCLA Welcomes the Aaron Neville Duo

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Aaron Neville Duo featuring keyboard player Michael Goods on Sat, Nov 2, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$69 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Grammy Award-winning musician Aaron Neville continuously pushes himself to be creative: an iMessage thread with himself serves as his modern-day journal. His latest and 17th album Apache is a solo album as both the writer of the lyrics and the talent behind the voice. The album reflects Neville's social and spiritual concerns, marking only the second time in his 58-year recording career that he's co-written an entire album's worth of material.

"I call it The Other Side of Aaron," says the 77-year-old legend, offering an alternative album title, "because people know me from doing the ballads and New Orleans stuff. They're getting another feel of Aaron."

Coming up in the New Orleans music scene as a kid to crooning for over 50 years, Neville is "75 [and] still alive," he wrote to himself in a birthday poem two years ago. As reported by CBS This Morning, Neville keeps his voice in shape by continuing to sing. As a mix of funk and R&B, Neville didn't actually like his Billboard charting single "Tell It Like It Is," but the single is considered his start on the scene.

Neville is also well-known for music with his three siblings, as The Neville Brothers. Their 1989 album, Yellow Moon, earned the brothers their first Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance. The chief of the band Artie AKA "Poppa Funk" passed away earlier this year. A special tribute lives online and in CDs for the big brother whose influence made Aaron the musician he is today.

CAP UCLA's Root series continues with Avery*Sunshine (Nov 23, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Bill Frisell & Julian Lage Duo (Dec 5, Royce Hall), Toshi Reagan: Parable of the Sower (March 7, Royce Hall), and Perla Batalla: Discotella Batalla (Apr 18, The Theatre at Ace Hotel).





