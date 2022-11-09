UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the West Coast premiere of Seth Parker Woods' Difficult Grace on Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m. in The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Tickets starting at $49 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.



An evocative, theatrical, and genre-bending collaboration with dancer Roderick George, Difficult Grace is a multimedia concert tour de force conceived by and featuring Woods in the triple role of cellist, narrator/guide and movement artist, performing music written for and with Woods by Freida Abtan, Monty Adkins, Fredrick Gifford, Nathalie Joachim and Pierre Alexandre Tremblay.



Heightened by film, spoken text, dance and visual artwork by Jacob Lawrence, Barbara Earl Thomas, Zoë McLean, and Freida Abtan, Difficult Grace is a semi-autobiographical exploration of identity; past/present histories and personal growth that draws inspiration from the Great Migration; the historic newspaper, The Chicago Defender; immigration; and the poetry of Kemi Alabi and Dudley Randall.



Hailed by The Guardian as "a cellist of power and grace" who possesses "mature artistry and willingness to go to the brink," cellist Seth Parker Woods has established his reputation as a versatile artist and innovator across multiple genres. His projects delve deep into our cultural fabric, reimagining traditional works and commissioning new ones to propel classical music into the future. Woods is a recipient of the 2022 Chamber Music America Michael Jaffee Visionary Award.



Difficult Grace is commissioned for Woods by the 92nd Street Y with the generous support of Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting, and co-commissioned by the Harris Theater, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, and The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth. Funds provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Endowment Fund.



The CAP UCLA 2022-23 Fall/Winter programs continue on Saturday, January 21 with the American premiere of Israel Galván & Niño de Elche's Mellizo Doble.



CAP UCLA presents

Seth Parker Woods

Difficult Grace

Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater, UCLA

150 Kaufman Hall, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Tickets start at $49.