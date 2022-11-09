Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAP UCLA Presents The West Coast Premiere Of Seth Parker Woods' DIFFICULT GRACE

The CAP UCLA 2022-23 Fall/Winter programs continue on Saturday, January 21 with the American premiere of Israel Galván & Niño de Elche's Mellizo Doble.

Nov. 09, 2022  
CAP UCLA Presents The West Coast Premiere Of Seth Parker Woods' DIFFICULT GRACE

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the West Coast premiere of Seth Parker Woods' Difficult Grace on Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m. in The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Tickets starting at $49 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

An evocative, theatrical, and genre-bending collaboration with dancer Roderick George, Difficult Grace is a multimedia concert tour de force conceived by and featuring Woods in the triple role of cellist, narrator/guide and movement artist, performing music written for and with Woods by Freida Abtan, Monty Adkins, Fredrick Gifford, Nathalie Joachim and Pierre Alexandre Tremblay.

Heightened by film, spoken text, dance and visual artwork by Jacob Lawrence, Barbara Earl Thomas, Zoë McLean, and Freida Abtan, Difficult Grace is a semi-autobiographical exploration of identity; past/present histories and personal growth that draws inspiration from the Great Migration; the historic newspaper, The Chicago Defender; immigration; and the poetry of Kemi Alabi and Dudley Randall.

Hailed by The Guardian as "a cellist of power and grace" who possesses "mature artistry and willingness to go to the brink," cellist Seth Parker Woods has established his reputation as a versatile artist and innovator across multiple genres. His projects delve deep into our cultural fabric, reimagining traditional works and commissioning new ones to propel classical music into the future. Woods is a recipient of the 2022 Chamber Music America Michael Jaffee Visionary Award.

Difficult Grace is commissioned for Woods by the 92nd Street Y with the generous support of Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting, and co-commissioned by the Harris Theater, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, and The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth. Funds provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Endowment Fund.

The CAP UCLA 2022-23 Fall/Winter programs continue on Saturday, January 21 with the American premiere of Israel Galván & Niño de Elche's Mellizo Doble.

CAP UCLA presents
Seth Parker Woods
Difficult Grace
Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m.
The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater, UCLA
150 Kaufman Hall, Los Angeles, CA 90095
Tickets start at $49.




Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & Photo
Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday Season
Laguna Playhouse will present four magical ways for you to celebrate the holiday season with four extraordinary holiday experiences; THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, and more.
Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs Photo
Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs
There are parties and there are parties.  When the party is celebrating a stellar cast of performers for a great cause and they are put together with the Board Members and supporters of The BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN’S CENTER, you have a special formula of merriment. See photos here!
 The Elite Theatre Companys THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing Photo
 The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing
 The Elite Theatre Company’s current production of The Cover of LIFE – a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers – runs for two more weekends.
Interview: Prince Gomolvilas Brings His BROTHERS PARANORMAL Back To His Artistic Home Photo
Interview: Prince Gomolvilas Brings His BROTHERS PARANORMAL Back To His Artistic Home
East West Players conclude their 56th season with Prince Gomolvilas’ The Brothers Paranormal opening November 20, 2022 (with previews beginning November 17th).  Jeff Lui directs the cast of David Huynh, Roy Vongtama, Tamika Simpkins, Jasper Louis, Emily Kuroda and Pearrie Hammie. Prince found some time before his lunch to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You


Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday SeasonLaguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday Season
November 9, 2022

Laguna Playhouse will present four magical ways for you to celebrate the holiday season with four extraordinary holiday experiences; THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, and more.
 The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing
November 9, 2022

 The Elite Theatre Company’s current production of The Cover of LIFE – a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers – runs for two more weekends.
LA Arboretum's LIGHTSCAPE Set To Debut Stunning New Immersive InstallationsLA Arboretum's LIGHTSCAPE Set To Debut Stunning New Immersive Installations
November 8, 2022

The internationally acclaimed Lightscape is back by popular demand and marks its return to Los Angeles with the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o'-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest and best Laser Garden. The Lightscape experience includes 15 other new displays as well as the fan favorite Winter Cathedral. 
Photos: Inside Opening Night Of The West Coast Premiere Of Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORYPhotos: Inside Opening Night Of The West Coast Premiere Of Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORY
November 8, 2022

The West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by Cyndy A. Marion, directed by Tamara Rappart, opened on Saturday, November 5th at The Sherry Theater. The production, presented by New York City’s White Horse Theater Company in association with 134 West, will run through November 27. See photos from opening night here!
Creative Production Company RYB Launches Out Of RED Studios In Historic HollywoodCreative Production Company RYB Launches Out Of RED Studios In Historic Hollywood
November 8, 2022

With the launch of production company RYB, all the greatest components of filmmaking come together with a unified ambition to support the artist and client. The specific alchemy of RYB starts with its location on the backlot at RED Studios in the heart of historic Hollywood.