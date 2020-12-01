CAP UCLA Presents L.A. Omnibus: In Conversation with Lynell George

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the third installment of L.A. Omnibus with Lynell George.

Lynell George is a Los Angeles-based journalist and essayist. She has been a staff writer for both L.A. Weekly and The Los Angeles Times. Her work has appeared in various news outlets including Boom: A Journal of California; Alta: A Journal of Alta California; Preservation Magazine; High Country News; Smithsonian; Vibe; The Washington Post; Essence and Ms. She also provides arts commentary for KPCC's "The Frame" and KCET's "Artbound." George was selected to be a USC Annenberg/Getty Arts Journalism Fellow in 2013 and received the Huntington Library's Alan Jutzi Fellowship in 2017 for her studies of California writer Octavia E. Butler. She is the author of No Crystal Stair: African Americans in the City of Angels (Verso/Doubleday) and After/Image: Los Angeles Outside the Frame, a collection of her essays and photographs published by Angel City Press. She is the recipient of a 2017 Grammy for her liner notes for Otis Redding Live at the Whisky A Go Go. Her new book, A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World That Made Octavia E. Butler, will be published by Angel City Press in 2020.

WHAT: A native Angeleno, Lynell George has been observing and writing about Los Angeles her entire life. She will share her insights and talk about her new book, A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World That Made Octavia E. Butler. CAP UCLA audiences will remember Toshi Reagon's Parable of the Sower, based on Octavia Butler's novel of the same name, which was the final live performance of our 2019-20 Season before the COVID-19 shutdown.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: The conversation will be livestreamed on CAP UCLA Online.

