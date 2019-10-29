UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Frank Bruni in Conversation with Sarah Smarsh on Sunday, December 8 at 5 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Frank Bruni and Sarah examine the inequalities in America. For their CAP UCLA engagement, they will discuss recent events and issues facing voters in the upcoming elections. These two socio-political pundits go beyond the headlines with their live opinions and facts on the current state of the nation.

Frank Bruni, as a former White House reporter, has opinions on the current political race and who best to fit the seat in the oval office. An Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times since June 2011, Bruni keeps tabs on all candidates and their platforms across social issues, education and culture. His reflections appear every Sunday and Wednesday in his column and for one day only as part of CAP UCLA's season at Royce Hall.

The New York Times bestselling author of Heartland: A Memoir of Work Hard and Being broke in the Richest Country on Earth, Sarah Smarsh is a journalist, writer, speaker, educator and commentator. Smarsh has covered socioeconomic class, politics and public policy for several publications including the Guardian, The New York Times and The New Yorker. With her roots in Kansas, Smarsh wanted to bring a spotlight to rural lands and the working class. She created The Homecomers with Sarah Smarsh podcast as an effort towards this goal

CAP UCLA's Words & Ideas series concludes with Marlon James (Feb 27, Royce Hall).





