UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Bill Frisell & Julian Lage Duo on Thurs, December 5 at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

This meeting of the minds of two guitar masters, Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, promises to be a night to remember. Both artists have received enthusiastic acclaim from the critical community, the listening public and awarding foundations alike. The overwhelming consensus about Frisell and Lage is that they are both distinctive contemporary musical practitioners of the highest order.

Bill Frisell has been recognized as one of America's 21 most visionary and prolific performing artists and was an inaugural Doris Duke Artist. In addition to a career that has spanned more than 40 years with 300 recordings, Frisell has been the Guest Curator for the Roots of Americana series at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Resident Artistic Director at San Francisco Jazz. His instrument of choice- the Fender Telecaster guitar.

Guitar virtuoso, Lage has proven his place in jazz with albums like Arclight and Modern Lore. A formidable musician, Lage has collaborated across jazz, folk, classical and country music including with CAP UCLA Alum Nels Cline. Lage's instrument of choice, the guitar named after him due to in-depth conversations with Bill Collings- signature OM1 JL as part of the Collings' T (Traditional) Series.

CAP UCLA's Root series continues with Toshi Reagan: Parable of the Sower (March 7, Royce Hall) and Perla Batalla: Discotella Batalla (Apr 18, The Theatre at Ace Hotel).





