UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Avery*Sunshine with her husband, Dana Johnson, on guitar on Sat, Nov 23, at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office.

Thunderous, gospel-bred pipes and heart-to-heart content, Avery*Sunshine can't help spilling the truth in her music. Kicking off CAP UCLA's season at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Sunshine will perform a variety of her inspired songs for an evening of joy. With a name like Sunshine, the audience will surely leave with a smile.

Avery*Sunshine got her start in music at the young age of 7 when her mom said, 'Look, if I buy that piano, you gon' practice every day,' and she did; earning her first music gig as a choir director at 13. Though it wasn't until 2010 that Sunshine released her self-titled debut recording.

From there the accolades just rolled in, Sunshine won Best New Artist at the Reader's Choice Awards in 2010. The following year, JET Magazine named her one of their five rising Indie Artists. Sunshine's #1 hit single Call My Name from her critically heralded sophomore project THE SUNROOM, was awarded ASCAP's Rhythm and Soul song of the year in 2016.

Flexing her theater and thespian skills, Sunshine starred in the musical drama, I Dream, in addition to appearing on BBC 2 Live with Jools Holland. Sunshine's song Like This was featured in the TBS series, Franklin & Bash. Sunshine's latest and third release is Twenty Sixty Four continuing her feel-good get downs and direct lyrics.

Funds for Avery*Sunshine were provided in part by the Kevin Jeske Young Artists Fund with additional support from The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

CAP UCLA's Root series continues with Bill Frisell & Julian Lage Duo (Dec 5, Royce Hall), Toshi Reagan: Parable of the Sower (March 7, Royce Hall), and Perla Batalla: Discotella Batalla (Apr 18, The Theatre at Ace Hotel).





