CAP UCLA Presents Anthony De Mare LIAISONS: RE-IMAGINING SONDHEIM FROM THE PIANO, April 10

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance presents celebrated pianist Anthony de Mare performing Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano on Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.



One of the world's foremost champions of contemporary music, Anthony de Mare pays tribute to the musical genius of Stephen Sondheim with 14 new commissions of Sondheim songs, re-imagined for piano by some of today's leading composers in jazz, film, theater and classical music including Timo Andres, Jon Batiste, Ted Hearne, Meredith Monk and Jeff Beal among others.



Building on his acclaimed Liaisons project, a remarkable compendium that featured 36 Sondheim works re-imagined by the likes of Steve Reich, Nico Muhly, Fred Hersch, Mason Bates, Thomas Newman, Wynton Marsalis, Eve Beglarian and Jason Robert Brown, Liaisons2020 was commissioned in honor of the musical theater legend's 90th birthday. The original acclaimed Liaisons pieces were released in 2015 as a 3-CD set by ECM Records on their prestigious New Series label. The program at CAP UCLA will feature the West Coast premiere of the new Liaisons2020 works, including selections from the original collection. Grammy-winning pianist Gloria Cheng joins de Mare performing Steve Reich's "Finishing the Hat - Two Pianos" and the west coast premiere of Conrad Tao's two-piano version of "Move On."



The Liaisons compositions by Ted Hearne and Timo Andres were commissioned by CAP UCLA.



