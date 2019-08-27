CAP UCLA Presents A Pick Up Performance Company(s) Production 217 BOXES OF DR. HENRY ANONYMOUS

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) in association with the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television presents A Pick Up Performance Company(s) Production of 217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous on Friday, October 11, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 12 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Freud Playhouse.

Tickets for $28-$59 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101, Ticketmaster and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Written and directed by Ain Gordon, 217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous pulls back the curtain on an overlooked but vital figure in LGBTQ history. In 1972, Dr. John E. Fryer disguised as Dr. Henry Anonymous, complete with rubber mask and voice distorter, addressed his colleagues at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) with these words: "I am a homosexual. I am a psychiatrist." A brave act, as without the costume it would have resulted in the revoking of his license to practice psychiatry.

This testimony resulted in the APA removal of homosexuality from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, this show honors the LGBTQ civil rights movement and commends Dr. John E. Fryer for his crucial contribution.

Drawn from 217 boxes of Dr. Fryer's personal papers, three-time Obie award winner Ain Gordon re-imagines this historic moment through the eyes of three key figures in Fryer's life. The cast of 217 Boxes includes Laura Esterman, Derek Lucci and Ken Marks.

Gordon's works have been seen across the country including the BAM Next Wave Festival, The Krannert Center, The Flynn Center and many others. Gordon also wrote for NBC's Will & Grace. Gordon was also an original cast member Spalding Gray: Stories Left To Tell which ran Off-Broadway and toured extensively including to UCLA.

CAP UCLA's Theater series continues with Michael Keegan Dolan/Teaċ Daa??sa:Loch na hEala (Swan Lake) (Nov 9, Royce Hall), Andrew Dawson: Space Panorama & Spirit of the Ring (Nov 14-17, Royce Rehearsal Hall), Fotini Baxevani: Lady of Ro (Jan 31 & Feb 1, Freud Playhouse), and Porte Parole: Seeds (Apr 3-4, Freud Playhouse).

Join us before the show for a special Pop-Up Library and Reading Room featuring films, archival material and publications surrounding the fight for LGBTQ rights. Each performance will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with Ain Gordon and a special guest from L.A.'s LGBTQ community.

