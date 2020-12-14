CAP UCLA Presents A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - VIRTUALLY TOGETHER

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) in collaboration with Town Hall NYC, City Winery and Southbank Centre will present 'A Not So Silent Night - Virtually Together,' the beloved Christmas show from siblings Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright. Brought to a global audience for the first time, they will be joined by aunts, mothers, fathers, nieces, cousins, sons and daughters of the acclaimed musical clans of the Wainwrights, McGarrigles and Roches.

Featuring:

Rufus, Martha and Loudon Wainwright

Lucy Wainwright Roche, Suzzy Roche

Sloan Wainwright, Jane and Anna McGarrigle

Lily Lanken, Sylvan Lanken, Chaim Tannenbaum

Jorn Weisbrodt, Gigi and Islay McMillan

Arcangelo and Francis Albetta

Brian Green, Jacob Mann

WHAT: First performed in 2005, this holiday celebration is equal parts concert and family reunion. Due to COVID-19, this year the family reunion will be a virtual one, with different strands of the family and musicians coming together in Rufus' living room in his home in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, Martha's arts and community center "Ursa" on Montreal's Parc Avenue, and City Winery in New York for Lucy Wainwright Roche, her mother Suzzy Roche and their dad Loudon Wainwright III. The live stream will switch between these three locations and take this family tradition to its roots back to Rufus' and Martha's childhood where they would perform Christmas carols and songs with their grandmother, mother, aunts and cousins in the living room of their St. Sauveur weekend cottage and give it a 21st century digital twist. Everyone's living room, audience and performers alike, is now the internet. Unlike in previous years, where the family gathered special guests to perform alongside them, this year all songs will be interpreted by family to minimize social interaction but maximize intimacy.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Sunday, December 20 at 12 p.m. PST

WHERE: Streaming live on Veeps.com

TICKETS: Tickets start at $20 and are $25 on day-of-show on VEEPS. Special experience packages are also available.