CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE Returns This June

This June, P&G and iHeartMedia will once again join forces during Pride Month for the return of "Can't Cancel Pride," a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community featuring performances and appearances from the most influential voices in the community as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment. The second annual event will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit of the LGBTQ+ equality movement by focusing on intersectionality and the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, "Can't Cancel Pride" will again partner with The Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International. Stay tuned for full details and lineup announcement for the 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride" in the coming weeks.

"Can't Cancel Pride" will return on June 4 at 9 p.m. local time. The event will be available on demand throughout Pride Month until Thursday, June 30.

The event will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app on June 4 at 9 p.m. local time.

In 2020, the first-ever "Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community" took place on June 25. The virtual relief benefit helped raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19; the pandemic had a damaging effect on the fund-raising efforts that LGBTQ+ organizations rely on to survive. It has also closed community centers, prevented support groups to meet in person and has had an adverse effect on a number of industries in which so many LGBTQ+ people make their living. Partnering with six organizations with a long track-record in creating positive change within the community, "Can't Cancel Pride" raised over $4 MILLION with true authenticity and life-saving impact. Hosted by Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox, the one-hour benefit special brought together the most influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment with performances by Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Big Freedia with Tank and the Bangas, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin and Carla Morrison, as well as John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells and more.

In addition to music, "Can't Cancel Pride" also featured special appearances from Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan Levy, Hayley Kiyoko, Kermit The Frog, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer, Nico Tortorella, Peppermint, Tituss Burgess and more.