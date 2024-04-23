Brunch Electronik Unveils Lineup For Debut USA Editions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barcelona's beloved Brunch Electronik revealed the lineup for its debut USA edition, taking place in Los Angeles on July 6th at Exposition Park in partnership with premier underground event collectives Minimal Effort and SBCLTR. The lineup for the daytime, open-air experience features some of the leading selectors in house and techno.

The debut Los Angeles edition of Brunch Electronik will feature names exemplifying the forward-thinking musical curation that the brand's events have become known for. Lineup acts include one of electronic music's most celebrated figures, the legendary DJ Harvey alongside seasoned British-Japanese DJ and producer Maya Jane Coles, known for her expansive and sonically varied catalog. Melodic techno rising star and Afterlife standout Colyn, Grammy nominated UK export Will Clarke, Belgian electronica live quartet Stavroz, and indie dance trio Manics round out the lineup.

Established in 2013 as a Sunday afternoon weekly party in Barcelona, Brunch Electronik has since expanded into a globally renowned music project, hosting events across the world in cities such as Madrid, Paris, Lisbon, Lima, and São Paulo, as well as launching their debut festival in Barcelona last year. Known for its dynamic atmosphere and innovative programming, Brunch Electronik skillfully fuses forward-thinking lineup curation, gastronomy, and sustainability initiatives to foster inclusive and diverse communities on their dancefloors.

Based in Los Angeles, Minimal Effort has established itself as a premier destination for dance music enthusiasts, hosting meticulously curated lineups of global electronic music luminaries in unique locations throughout the city. Minimal Effort's parent company Underrated Presents is an independent event production company renowned for crafting top-tier musical experiences that epitomize the essence of electronic music culture. Underrated Presents is also behind one of LA's most established underground destinations, Clinic Wednesdays. Clinic Wednesdays has served as a weekly soirée at Hollywood's intimate Station 1640, featuring a dynamic rotation of both established and rising DJs for the last decade.

An integral pillar of the Los Angeles underground scene, SBCLTR skillfully combines top-tier production, unparalleled musical curation, and world-class hospitality to deliver sophisticated electronic music experiences throughout the city. Dedicated to crafting immersive, avant-garde atmospheres for their events, SBCLTR provides a space where emerging talents can flourish and established artists can reinvent themselves. Through their pioneering use of experiential locales for their one-off events, SBCLTR fosters a dynamic synergy between art, culture, and community impossible to experience elsewhere. Expanding their global footprint, SBCLTR are also co-founders of LABRYINTO festival in Costa Rica.

The sun-soaked aesthetic of Southern California will serve as the quintessential backdrop for the debut of Brunch Electronik, providing an ideal canvas for the outdoor revelry that defines the Brunch Electronik experience.

In addition to the July 6th show, Brunch Electronik will return to Los Angeles on September 21st.

Register for presale ticket access here. Presale opens Thursday 4/24 at 11 AM PST, with public on sale beginning Friday 4/25 at 11 AM PST.