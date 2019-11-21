Broadway's Eric Petersen Brings Hit Christmas Cabaret ERIC PETERSEN'S MINI-BIG-BAND CHRISTMAS To Rockwell

ROCKWELL TABLE & STAGE, presents Eric Petersen in "Eric Petersen's Mini-Big-Band Christmas" on Wednesday, December 11th at 7:00 PM.

Eric Petersen, star of Broadway's School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, TV's Kirstie, Madison Square Garden's ELF, and numerous TV appearances, makes his return to Rockwell Table & Stage in "Eric Petersen's Mini-Big-Band Christmas".

Come warm up your ears and your hearts with a classy swingin' affair full of holiday tunes sung in the style of Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr, Nat King Cole, and Michael Buble. Eric Petersen, a truly Christmas-obsessed performer, will bring his signature style of crooning and humor to Christmas classics in a wonderful night of music and laughs for the whole family. The evening will feature an awesome 6 piece band, and a few terribly talented guest stars as well. Put on your sharpest suit and tie, flapper dress, or ugliest Christmas sweater and join us as we ring in the Holidays in the old fashioned way.

This show was sold out in New York City's famed 54Below venue in 2017, and we are excited to premiere it in Los Angeles in 2019. The show is directed by Lisa Petersen, Musically Directed by Richard Allen and will include Special Guest appearances by Ruth Riggi, currently staring the hit Disney Channel show Sydney To The Max, and Emma Hunton who is currently starring in the much buzzed about Freeform TV show Good Trouble.

"Eric Petersen's Mini-Big-Band Christmas" plays Rockwell Table & Stage (1714 N Vermont Ave) on Wednesday, December 11th at 7:00PM. Tickets are $30-$45... Tickets and information are available rockwell-la.com.

www.EricPetersenOnline.com

@ericpete on Instagram





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You