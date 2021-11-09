Broadway Themed Kid's Show Debuts At The Garry Marshall Theatre!

The Garry Marshall Theatre presents Nicole Mangi and Leah Sprecher in Finding Your Voice with The Broadway Babies on Sunday November 14th at 10am.

Stop in at Garry Marshall Theatre for a magical musical adventure with longtime friends and Broadway performers Nicole Mangi and Leah Sprecher.

"Finding Your Voice" is a 60-minute interactive song and dance extravaganza! Young people will be encouraged to sing from their hearts, build up confidence and freely let their light shine!

Together, kids will sing along to catchy tunes, and explore fun movement. Get ready for costumes, puppets, instruments, and props! Plus every participant gets to make an original DIY craft (to bring home as a special souvenir!)

In 60 minutes, journey through all the elements that it takes to put on a great big Broadway show! Learn more about Broadway Babies here. Reservation is required. Recommended for kids up to 8 years old.

Learn more about Broadway Babies at www.broadwaybabiesshow.com and https://www.garrymarshalltheatre.org.