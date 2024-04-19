BroadStage Presents Elīna Garanča With Orchestra, Conducted By Karel Mark Chichon On May 10

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadStage audience favorite mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča returns as part of the Celebrity Opera Recital Series on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center. Garanča is accompanied by an orchestra with the highly esteemed British conductor Karel Mark Chichon.

Garanča's beautiful voice, intelligent musicianship, and compelling stage portrayals have captured the attention of audiences around the world. Garanča appears regularly at the Metropolitan Opera, Wiener Staatsoper, ROH Covent Garden, Salzburg Festival, Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Bayerisches Staatsoper Munich, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Carnegie Hall New York, and Wigmore Hall London, and continues to perform in concerts, festivals, and recitals worldwide.

Throughout her career, Garanča has received global recognition from critics and audiences alike, and has received numerous accolades for her performances and recordings, including two GRAMMY nominations. Chicon, has been described as “a conductor of genius,” (New York Times) and is known for captivating international audiences with his exceptional temperament, unwavering passion, and overall musicianship.

Elīna Garanča was born into a musical family in Riga, Latvia. She began her professional career as a resident artist with the Südthüringischer Staatstheater in Meiningen, followed by the Opera in Frankfurt am Main and Wiener Staatsoper, in each theatre appearing in numerous leading roles.

Since then, Elīna has established herself as one of the music world's major stars through her performances with leading opera companies and symphony orchestras around the world. She has captured critical and popular acclaim for her beautiful voice, intelligent musicianship, and compelling stage portrayals.

Among other roles, she is particularly famed for her portrayal as Bizet's Carmen which she has sung in the majority of leading theatres, like Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Bayerische Staatsoper, Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía Valencia, or Metropolitan Opera to critical acclaim; the NY Times named her “the finest Carmen in 25 years…”. The Met Carmen production was broadcasted in more than 1,000 movie theatres worldwide and is one of the most viewed and successful “Live in HD” performances of the Metropolitan Opera.

The Program

Verdi Overture to Luisa Miller Orchestra

Cilea Ecco, respiro appena, Io son l'umile ancella (from Adriana Lecouvreur)

Mascagni Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana Orchestra

Verdi Nel giardin del bello (from Don Carlo)

Verdi Overture to La forza del destino Orchestra

Verdi O don fatale, o don crudel (from Don Carlo)

Barbieri Canción de Paloma (from El Barberillo de Lavapies)

Chapí Romanza de Socorro (from El barquillero)

Chueca Prelude to El bateo

Mato/Castelao Lela (arr. Duran)

Suppè Overture to Light Cavalry Orchestra

Three Neapolitan Songs

i. Musica Proibita (Gastaldon bearb.Chichon)

ii. Non t'amo più (Tosti bearb.Chichon)

iii. Marechiare (Tosti bearb.Chichon)