Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadStage Presents CUE THE MUSIC With Robert Kraft Featuring Harry Gregson-Williams

The event is on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:30pm.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
BroadStage Presents CUE THE MUSIC With Robert Kraft Featuring Harry Gregson-Williams

The next edition of the live series, Cue the Music with Robert Kraft will feature Harry Gregson-Williams, the celebrated composer of the scores for Shrek, The Martian, Gone Baby Gone, Man On Fire, Veronica Guerin, Unstoppable, and Kingdom Of Heaven. The original series is presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:30pm.

Cue the Music is an original BroadStage production celebrating the power of film scores by today's most game-changing composers. This program will feature performances and breakdowns of Gregson-Williams' most famous scores alongside film clips, demonstrations with live musicians, conversations, and an audience Q+A moderated by Robert Kraft.

Previous composers have included Kris Bowers (King Richard, Bridgerton) and Michael Abels (Get Out, Us).

The host for the series, Robert Kraft, is the former President of Music at 20th Century Fox, and an award-winning songwriter, composer and producer. He also hosts the film music podcasts SCORE: THE PODCAST and MORE SCORE.

Tickets starting at $55 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202611®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, opening two hours prior to performance.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Prue Leith Announces Work-in-Progress Performances Of Her First Live Show NOTHING IN MODERATIONPrue Leith Announces Work-in-Progress Performances Of Her First Live Show NOTHING IN MODERATION
October 11, 2022

The legendary Prue Leith announced New York and Los Angeles work-in-progress performances of her first live show, Nothing In Moderation, October 24 & 25 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC and November 2 & 3 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. 
Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernàndez To Be Presented By The Da Camera SocietyMariachi Sol De México De José Hernàndez To Be Presented By The Da Camera Society
October 11, 2022

Mariachi Sol De México De Jóse Hernàndez New Roads World Music Concert will be presented by The Da Camera Society in collaboration with Santa Monica Youth Orchestra and New Roads School
Short Film CATCH THE BUS' To Compete At The 18th Annual LAFemme International Film FestivalShort Film CATCH THE BUS' To Compete At The 18th Annual LAFemme International Film Festival
October 11, 2022

'Catch the Bus' a short film written, produced and directed by Chloe Owens, will screen at the 2022 LaFemme International Film Festival, on the festival's virtual platform from October 13- 16th.
L.A. Premiere of ANATOMY OF GRAY to be Presented by Open Fist in NovemberL.A. Premiere of ANATOMY OF GRAY to be Presented by Open Fist in November
October 11, 2022

Directed by Ben Martin (Open Fist’s Under Milk Wood), the LA premiere of Anatomy of Gray is set for a November 19, 2022 opening at Atwater Village Theatre, where performances continue through January 21, 2023.
LA Opera to Host Over 500 Students for OMAR Dress RehearsalLA Opera to Host Over 500 Students for OMAR Dress Rehearsal
October 11, 2022

Los Angeles middle and high school students will experience the West Coast premiere of Omar, LAO's first mainstage opera by Black composers (Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels). The opera is inspired by the life of Omar Ibn Said, whose 1831 autobiography is the only known American narrative of slavery written in Arabic.