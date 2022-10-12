BroadStage Presents CUE THE MUSIC With Robert Kraft Featuring Harry Gregson-Williams

The next edition of the live series, Cue the Music with Robert Kraft will feature Harry Gregson-Williams, the celebrated composer of the scores for Shrek, The Martian, Gone Baby Gone, Man On Fire, Veronica Guerin, Unstoppable, and Kingdom Of Heaven. The original series is presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:30pm.



Cue the Music is an original BroadStage production celebrating the power of film scores by today's most game-changing composers. This program will feature performances and breakdowns of Gregson-Williams' most famous scores alongside film clips, demonstrations with live musicians, conversations, and an audience Q+A moderated by Robert Kraft.



Previous composers have included Kris Bowers (King Richard, Bridgerton) and Michael Abels (Get Out, Us).



The host for the series, Robert Kraft, is the former President of Music at 20th Century Fox, and an award-winning songwriter, composer and producer. He also hosts the film music podcasts SCORE: THE PODCAST and MORE SCORE.



Tickets starting at $55 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202611®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, opening two hours prior to performance.