Brickman Bootcamp For Songwriters Comes To NYC And LA In August

Brickman Bootcamp For Songwriters, is an intensive three day event created by Multi-Platinum selling songwriter and 2-time Grammy nominee, Jim Brickman. Based on its overwhelming popularity, Brickman is expanding workshops to Prudential Center GRAMMY Museum Experience in the New York City area (July 18-21) and Roland Artist Relations Center in Los Angeles, CA (August 1-4.)

Jim Brickman brings together songwriters, lyricists, musicians and singers to grow their skills, collaborate and discover industry secrets to take their songs to the top. Brickman and his expert team of music pros coach artists in songwriting, recording demo production and all facets of music business.

Participants will get hands-on experience developing songwriting skills with one-on-one coaches and unique breakout sessions. Bootcampers can go solo or be matched up with collaborators to write in any style or genre.

Bootcamp culminates in an onstage Songwriter's Musical Showcase at the GRAMMY Museum Experience in LA and NJ.

"This experience is a fulfillment of my desire to encourage talented songwriters to follow their dream...If I could have had this opportunity when I was first starting to write songs, I'd jump at the chance to attend" Brickman said.

"Brickman Bootcamp offered exceptional guidance for songwriting and collaboration. It opened my mind to new techniques and ideas," said a participant. "The coaching given by JIm and the staff was one of the most rewarding things for everyone!"

Registration for the Brickman Bootcamp for Songwriters begins Friday, March 22, 2019 at JimBrickman.com/songwriter-bootcamp.

Early Bird pricing ends Monday, April 22, 2019. Space is limited.

Visit JimBrickman.com/songwriter-bootcamp for more information.

Scholarships are available for aspiring students under the age of 25 at jimbrickman.com/scholarship-application. The deadline for applications is June 1, 2019. Limited space available-go to jimbrickman.com/bootcamp.





