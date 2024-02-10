Breton Tyner-Bryan's INVICTA to Screen at Golden State Film Festival

Multi-award-winning producer/director/writer/actor/choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan will return to the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles with her highly decorated film INVICTA presented by the Golden State Film Festival February 23-29th, 2024.

Recent Winner of Best Director at NYC TVFF, Best Director at NYCIFF, Raw Selection, Cultural Impact Award at Berlin Commercial Film Festival, and Best Dance Film at Emberlight Film Festival, Breton Tyner-Bryan's highly anticipated follow up to films Delusione, West of Frank, and Timeless Love, has garnered her significant praise from numerous reviewers at Film Threat, Deadline, and Variety.

Set in New York City amongst the mansions of Riverside Drive, "7 Mafia wives from across the country convene at the request of an unknown blackmailer, only to see their united front quickly crumble, exposing romantic relationships, alliances, and ultimate betrayal. An undercover FBI agent from Miami infiltrates the group and decides to have an affair with one of the older wives. In the midst of their feuds, the wives find their reign of expected privilege has come to an end. "Invicta is a mash up of "The Godfather" meets the runway, with choreographed dance" said producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

Invicta features some of New York City's most multifaceted talents, including Sian Berman (The Australian Ballet), Maya Kitayama (Beauty and the Beast, Cole Porter's Can-Can), and Emily Ulrich (Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Other World), with Savannah Cranford (Retrofactory Theater C), Susan Olmos Sabel (American Ballet Theater Teacher Training), Samara Steele (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), and Tatiana Stewart (The Deuce, Love Life), INVICTA has been on the festival circuit at Tokyo Shorts, Winner Best Experimental Film, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival nominated Best Fashion Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Music, Berlin Commercial Cultural Impact Award, Raw Selection, Big Apple Agents and Managers Lab Honorable Mention, New York International Women's Film Festival Finalist Winner, Lift Off Global Sessions hosted by Pinewood Studios UK, London Fashion Film Festival, Dances With Films, La Femme Film Festival, and World London Film Festival.

Film threat's editor in chief Alan Ng praised the film stating "Invicta boasts incredible performances from members of the Breton Follies. This gathering begins cordially enough, but quickly the daggers come out. Soon, alliances are formed and broken, secret romances are exposed, all leading to the ultimate betrayal. Their thoughts, feelings, and dark motivations were beautifully expressed in their movement and facial expression. Invicta captures the movements of the cast beautifully, especially set against Barbosa's score. Each performer's strengths are on full display...succeeds in telling an engaging and intriguing story all through music and movement."

Themes of privilege, strength, and sensuality weave through Breton Tyner-Bryan's direction and alluring choreography. INVICTA has the feel of a synchronized dream between acquaintances: curious and intriguing. Tyner-Bryan leads us through her female-conquering world, indulging the viewer with opulence at every corner. INVICTA is a lusciously cryptic film, waiting to be pried open, said Nadia Vostrikov, Freelance Journalist.

INVICTA is executive produced, directed, written, choreographed, edited, by Tyner-Bryan who also served as the costume designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer, and casting director, with Director of Photography Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), and composer Adria Barbosa (Only Human, Pumped, The Lucky One) who masterfully created the luminous and haunting score. INVICTA is produced by Breton Follies Productions.

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has directed the film TIMELESS LOVE, which has won over 80 awards globally including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design. Her highly decorated films have screened at Berlin Commercial, London Fashion Film Festival, World London Film Festival, Madrid International Film Festival, Dances With Films Chinese Theater and Regal Cinemas, Micheaux Film Festival, La Femme Film Festival, Emberlight International Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple AGENTS AND MANAGERS Lab, ASVOFF14 Paris, French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Silk Road Film Awards Cannes, New York International Film Awards, New York City International Film Festival, Barcelona Indie Awards, Cannes 7th Art Awards, Europe Music Video Awards, Grahla International Film Awards, Istanbul Film Awards, Tokyo Film Festival, Swedish International Film Festival, and Vienna International Film Awards.

OC Movies, TV & Streaming has compared her previous work to Darren Aronofsky's film BLACK SWAN and Voyeurs Room 104 calling it "an impressionistic fantasy with eye-catching visuals, a fresh take on storytelling. Breton is at the forefront of this well-crafted dance choreography, making full use of her skills as a classically trained Ballet dancer and filmmaker." Unseen films has described her work as "a delight for the eye and ear, a visual feast".

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for The Penguin (HBO), Manifest, (Netflix), Great Kills (Tubi), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), Gossip Girl (CW) The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, The Knick alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), Manhattan Love Story (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn. She often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian. She is the CEO, founder, and executive producer of Breton Follies Productions, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Directing credits include Village Playwrights NYC, New Victory Theater, New York Fashion Week, Madonna-Washington Square Park, choreographic works include Saturday Night Fever Engeman Theater, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, Prospect Theater, Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, choreographic men-tee under Sergio Trujillo for Donna Summer (Broadway), and choreographic labs for Waitress (Broadway). She has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a MA in Film from New York University, a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post.

She is currently in pre-production on her feature film TAKE YOUR TEETH OUT, pilot to series I DREAM OF HAZEL that she wrote, will direct, 7 feature films she is attached to direct, and a docuseries as writer-director. You can also see her debuting on the second season of "Great Kills" on Tubi soon, and "The 3-2 Pulldown" alongside Corey Feldman.

Tickets are available for the screening of INVICTA at the Golden State Film Festival which will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles February 23-29th. Visit their website for more information at the button below.