Breton Tyner Bryan's Dance Short DELUSIONE to Screen at LA FEMME FILM FESTIVAL

Multi-award winning director, actor, writer, choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan returns to Los Angles with her highly decorated short film "Delusione", making her directorial debut at the 18th Annual La Femme Film Festival, screening October 13-16th, 2022.



This highly acclaimed short film from multi-hyphenated creator Breton Tyner-Bryan, is fresh off its recent win for Best LGBTQ produciton at Emberlight Film Festival.



Starring Breton Tyner-Bryan (Winner World London IFF, Madrid IFF, Barcelona IFF) and Emily Ulrich (Other World, Metropolitan Opera Ballet), "Delusione" has been on the festival circuit screening at the Chinese Theater with Dances With Films, Micheaux Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple AGENTS AND MANAGERS Lab, ASVOFF14 Paris, the French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, and Bucharest Film Awards.



Described as "an examination of dissociation, as a means for survival and manipulation," the passionate and nuanced film follows the dancers as they explore an empty vintage hotel filled with memories that probe the depths of their shared past, creating a mirage of illusion. The film is an ethereal exploration of two characters entering and exiting one another's lives.



Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has two other films on the festival circuit this year: INVICTA winner at Berlin Commercial Cultural Impact Award and Raw Selection, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival (nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Fashion Dance, Best Score, Best Cast Ensemble) Tokyo Shorts, and TIMELESS LOVE that has won 45 awards including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design.



"Delusione" features music by Faye Chiao (Houston Grand Opera, Boston Chamber Symphony, Pittsburgh Festival Opera), editing by Breton Tyner-Bryan and Emily Ulrich, cinematography by Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), and costumes by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel).



Film threat praised the film describing Tyner-Bryan's unique and stylized choreography, stating that "A certain raw and real beauty of the women and their motivation through their placement and movement is captured by Delusione, a stylish and crafted presentation... An unusual and attractive performing arts story, Delusione boasts excellent camera work that captures angles and articulations without losing momentum. The breaking of dance to human expression is also very well done and thought out. A routine that can survive starts and stops and manage to hold one's attention has to be clever, artful, and impressive; all that applies here, when the two women danced side-by-side, revealing their reach as dancers."

OC Movies, TV & Streaming has compared her work to Darren Aronofsky film BLACK SWAN and Voyeurs Room 104 calling Delusione "an impressionistic fantasy with eye-catching visuals, a fresh take on storytelling. Breton is at the forefront of this well crafted dance choreography, making full use of her skills as a classically trained Ballet dancer and filmmaker. Emily Ulrich rounds out the cast nicely." Unseen films has described Delusione as "a delight for the eye and ear, a visual feast".



Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for Manifest, (Netflix), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO) working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, The Knick alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), Manhattan Love Story (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn, Manifest (NBC), and Gossip Girl (CW). With a stunt background, she often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and collaborates regularly with cinematographer Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That). Her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian.



She is the executive producer and director of Breton Follies, a dance theater-film production company, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post.



She is currently in pre-production on her pilot to series I Dream of Hazel that she wrote, will direct, and act in.



Tickets are available for the screening of "Delusione" October 13-16th which will take place virtually. Visit the website at lafemme.eventive.org/passes/buy for more information.

