Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble Presents STAGED STORIES Episode 6: OVERLOOKED

Tune in Sunday, November 22nd at 2pm/PDT 7pm/MDT 8pm/CDT 9pm/EDT.

Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble presents STAGED STORIES: The Live Streamed Series Sunday, November 22nd at 2pm/PDT 7pm/MDT 8pm/CDT 9pm/EDT, Ep #6: OVERLOOKED.



An evening of fun, thought provoking, relevant new works, music, poetry and interviews - a result of our commitment to holding space for artists in the community. This is a FREE event.

OVERLOOKED - An improvised homage to overlooked women in history. Original idea and direction: Lorna Silva

Featuring: Mayanna Berrin, Samira Beija, and Serenity García

With poets: Elvia Susana Rubalcava & Jessica Delgado

Hosted by Angela Estela* Q & A moderated by Diana Burbano* Produced by: Victoria Yvette Zepeda* & Santi Sámano* Graphic by: Ruth Veronica Madrid

Original music by Moises Vázquez*

Advisor/ Founding Artistic Director: Sara Guerrero* (Episode may contain mature language and content.)

*Breath of Fire Ensemble

Donations made to this episode will be to support, community group California Cultural Resources Preservation Alliance, Inc. (www.CCRPA.com) an alliance of preservation advocates including Native American descendants, scientists representing a number of fields, and people from all walks of life, working together for the preservation of archaeological sites [link] and other cultural resources [link]. We are specifically supporting their efforts to "Protect Puvungna" from California State University of Long Beach (CSULB) who has been dumping soil containing construction debris from a construction project located at the University.

Puvungna is a shared sacred site of the Acjachemen and Tongva of people: the original people of the coast. Puvungna is where many ceremonies and celebrations are held. They are in need of assistance with legal fees to stop these destructive activities. Any amount you can donate helps. Puvungna is one of our most important sacred sites and the only local place we have to gather and pray. #protectpuvungna

Other community partners include:

Brown Bag Theater Company of UC Irvine www.brownbagtheatre.wixsite.com @brownbagtheatre

Black Student Union of Garden Grove, Ca. @GGHBSU

Staged Stories is presented by Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble a 501c3 non-profit organization supported by artists of the community, volunteers, and donors like you. We make every little bit count and happy and appreciative to accept your generous donation, on behalf of the community partners and groups, when you can spare it. Donate here: https://www.paypal.me/breathoffiretheater

Or make checks payable to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble

Mail to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble

c/o Grand Central Arts Center, 125 Broadway Santa Ana CA 92701

More info, visit: www.breathoffire.org / @boflte / #breathoffirelatinatheaterensemble

