Breath Of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble Presents STAGE STORIES

The show will stream Saturday, September 19.

Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble presents STAGED STORIES: The Live Streamed Series, Saturday, September 19 @ 6pm/PDT 7pm/MDT 8pm/CDT 9pm/EDT. Ep #4: humor, hardship, uncertainty and dystopian possibilities.

An evening of fun, thought provoking, relevant new works, poetry and interviews - a result of our commitment to holding space for artists in our community. We provide resources to storytell, to workshop, table read, discuss, devise, perform, and more.

Episodes involve over thirty BIPOC artists and the numbers keep growing. Many of the pieces have gone on to be fully realized productions for other festivals and theatres. Warning: episode may contain strong language and mature content.

More info or RSVP: www.breathoffire.org.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You