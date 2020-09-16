Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Breath Of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble Presents STAGE STORIES

Article Pixel

The show will stream Saturday, September 19.

Sep. 16, 2020  

Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble presents STAGED STORIES: The Live Streamed Series, Saturday, September 19 @ 6pm/PDT 7pm/MDT 8pm/CDT 9pm/EDT. Ep #4: humor, hardship, uncertainty and dystopian possibilities.

An evening of fun, thought provoking, relevant new works, poetry and interviews - a result of our commitment to holding space for artists in our community. We provide resources to storytell, to workshop, table read, discuss, devise, perform, and more.

Episodes involve over thirty BIPOC artists and the numbers keep growing. Many of the pieces have gone on to be fully realized productions for other festivals and theatres. Warning: episode may contain strong language and mature content.

More info or RSVP: www.breathoffire.org.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
  • Theater St. Gallen Will Present ZWEI MONSTER