Boston Court Pasadena to Honor Robbin Kelley at Z. Clark Branson Awards Gala

Boston Court Pasadena will hold their 5th Annual Z. Clark Branson Awards Gala on October 20, 2019 at the Altadena Town & Country Club. The gala, which benefits Boston Court Pasadena will honor longtime board member Robbin Kelley.



Boston Court Pasadena's 2020 Bonus Series will be announced at the gala, which will also include musical performances by Brent Crayon (piano), Susanne Blakeslee (soprano) and Harrison White (tenor).



Tom Jacobson, the Vice-Chair of Boston Court Pasadena's Board of Directors says of Kelley, "Robbin Kelley has taken a leadership role on the Boston Court Pasadena board of directors for 10 years and been an inspiration in our cultural community for decades. Her legal work at Dreamworks Animation and the Walt Disney Company has supported some of the most exciting films and stageplays of our generation. We are so proud of Robbin's accomplishments and thrilled to honor her with the 5th Annual Z. Clark Branson Award."



For more information, please contact Development Manager, Tina Langill at tinal@bostoncourtpasadena.org or by calling 626.683.6884.





