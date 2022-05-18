Boston Court Pasadena Announces Spring & Summer Concert Series

Saying farewell to spring and hello to summer, Boston Court Pasadena will present a series of live musical events in the Marjorie Branson Performance Space and on the Main Stage, featuring renowned pianist Inna Faliks (May 21), Synchromy New Opera Festival (June 4 & 5), multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and composer Billy Childs (June 18), and the Brightwork newmusic: High School Composer Initiative Final Concert (June 26).



"Adventurous and passionate" (The New Yorker) Ukrainian-born pianist Inna Faliks has made a name for herself through her commanding performances of classical piano repertoire, as well as genre-bending interdisciplinary projects, and exciting work with contemporary composers. She has performed on many of the world's great stages in recital and with many major orchestras. She collaborates with and premieres music by some of today's most significant composers and works with several prominent poets. She is a respected educator and the head of Piano Studies at UCLA. She regularly tours her monologue-recital Polonaise-Fantasie, the Story of a Pianist, which tells the story of her immigration to the United States from Odessa.



Faliks's Boston Court program will include Clara Schumann's passionate and rarely heard G Minor Sonata, which joins Manuscripts Don't Burn, a piece written for Faliks by Maya Miro Johnson, and the world premiere of Julia Adolphe's "Three Magnetic Etudes" for piano. Beethoven's transcendent last piano sonata, Opus 111, rounds out a program of pieces that will connect the audience through the power of the past to an innovative and daring future.



Los Angeles-based musicians' collective Synchromy launches its first annual summer opera festival with world premieres by two of LA's most exciting up-and-coming composers, Vera Ivanova and Ian Dicke. The Synchromy Opera Festival includes works that examine the spectacular impact of digital culture through the lens of Dostoevsky's The Double and an original story entitled Roman.



Multiple-Grammy-winning pianist and composer and Pasadena native Billy Childs brings his glorious jazz artistry to the Boston Court stage for the first time, leading his band in some of his latest recording projects, Acceptance and Rebirth - the latter of which won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Album. Childs has emerged as one of the foremost American composers of his era, perhaps the most distinctly American composer since Aaron Copland - for like Copland, he has successfully married the musical products of his heritage with the Western neoclassical traditions of the twentieth century in a powerful symbiosis of style, range, and dynamism.



Boston Court is excited to support Brightwork newmusic in their work of inspiring high school composers. This concert will feature world premieres by the 12 students in the Brightwork newmusic Project Beacon High School Composer Initiative. After six months of coaching, lessons, and workshops with Brightwork's composer mentor-in-residence Nina Shekhar and members of Brightwork Ensemble, the students are ready for the world to hear their music, which will be performed by the world-class musicians in the Brightwork Ensemble.

Ticket prices for Inna Faliks and Billy Childs range from $20-$30 and tickets may be purchased online at www.bostoncourtpasadena.org or by phone at (626) 683-6801.

Synchromy Opera Festival prices range from $30-$40 and tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com.

Prices for Brightwork newmusic are $20 for general admission and $5 for students, and tickets may be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com. All current Boston Court covid safety protocols are available on the theatre's website. Boston Court is located at 70 N. Mentor Avenue in Pasadena, 91106.