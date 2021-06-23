Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles Closes its Doors Permanently

The Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles has announced that it is closing its doors for good.

The theater served as a year-round inclusive art space for original, boundary-defying live theater, music, and dance performances born from the diverse cultural and artistic landscape of Los Angeles.

A statement on the venue's Twitter account reveals that "Before the pandemic hit, we had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences" with the partner we originally purchased the property from in 1999."

"The crush of the COVID closure made the situation even more untenable for us," the statement reads.

The theater will be passed off to "two Angelenos who have a dream and vision of a new performance space."

Read the full statement below: