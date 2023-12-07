Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Feature A CHRISTMAS CAROL At South Coast Rep, ANoiseWithin & More

Tune in to WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM on Thursday, December 7th, 7pm - 11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET.
POPULAR
Get ready for a punk-rockin' Christmas celebration with Bob Barth's One Night Stand! This popular weekly music and interview program, streaming on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will feature a star-studded lineup on Thursday, December 7th, 7pm - 11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET.
Spike Slawson, the front man of the legendary "WORLD'S GREATEST COVER BAND," ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES, will join Bob Barth for a live chat. Slawson will delve into the band's punk roots, reveal the songs he surprisingly(?) hates, and discuss the extraordinary lineup of punk superstars who make up ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES.
Next, the show takes a festive turn with explorations of two captivating productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL:
The evening concludes with CONCERT COVERAGE of PETEY at The Fonda!
Don't miss out on this electrifying blend of music, interviews, and holiday cheer!
Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM:
Videos
|Towards Zero
Theatre Palisades (11/03-12/10)
|The Half-Light
Theatre 40 (11/16-12/17)
|Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
|She Loves Me
The Broadwater Theater Main Stage (12/08-12/17)
|Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
A Noise Within (2/11-3/17)
|NEW WORKS FESTIVAL
Lonny Chapman Theatre (11/28-12/17)
|MJ
Pantages Theatre (12/20-1/28)
|Engelbert Humperdinck: The Last Waltz World Tour
Saban Theatre (2/10-2/10)
|Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ’70s
Smothers Theatre (3/02-3/02)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You