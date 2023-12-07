Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Feature A CHRISTMAS CAROL At South Coast Rep, ANoiseWithin & More

Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Feature A CHRISTMAS CAROL At South Coast Rep, ANoiseWithin & More

 Get ready for a punk-rockin' Christmas celebration with Bob Barth's One Night Stand! This popular weekly music and interview program, streaming on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will feature a star-studded lineup on Thursday, December 7th, 7pm - 11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET.

Spike Slawson, the front man of the legendary "WORLD'S GREATEST COVER BAND," ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES, will join Bob Barth for a live chat. Slawson will delve into the band's punk roots, reveal the songs he surprisingly(?) hates, and discuss the extraordinary lineup of punk superstars who make up ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES.

Next, the show takes a festive turn with explorations of two captivating productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL:

  • South Coast Repertory's traditional production in Costa Mesa.
  • ANoiseWithin's unique interpretation in Pasadena.

The evening concludes with CONCERT COVERAGE of PETEY at The Fonda!

Don't miss out on this electrifying blend of music, interviews, and holiday cheer!

Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM:

  • LIVE from Los Angeles
  • Thursday, December 7th
  • 7pm-11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET
  • Join the conversation on the show's chat page: WFMU.org/playlists/shows/133755
  • Catch all the archived shows: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1
